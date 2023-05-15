Bloody footprints, soaked towels found in Kingston residence where body was found

May 15—KINGSTON — Blood soaked items including latent fingerprints were recovered from 126 E. Bennett St., where police in Kingston found the body of Ryan Walker Padovani earlier this month.

Police further found a smashed rear door window with shattered glass on the kitchen floor.

Details of what police found and recovered are listed in two search warrants they obtained after Padovani's body was found May 5.

An autopsy by pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Padovani, 22, died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews ruled Padovani's death a homicide.

No charges have been filed.

According to the search warrant affidavits, police responded to the East Bennett Street residence when Padovani's roommate called her father after she found Padovani lying on a bed with a gash to his head.

Padovani was found by police with injuries to his face and a cellular phone by his feet.

Police also observed bloody footprints on a bathroom floor.

During a search of the residence, police seized evidence from Padovani's body, including blood soaked towels, stuffed animals and a bathmat. Fingerprints were also lifted from the front and rear doors.

A work laptop computer was reported missing from the residence.

While investigators were reviewing crime scene photos, a computer webcam was seen knocked over on a desk where the laptop computer was missing.

Investigators further found an interior door that adjoins 124 E. Bennett St. in the double block home appeared damage, according to the search warrant affidavits.

Police on Thursday searched 124 E. Bennett St., occupied by Walter Zolner III, 31, allegedly finding a glass pipe with marijuana.

Zolner was arraigned Friday by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on misdemeanor charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Zolner was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5 million bail.

