Bloody husband shows up at neighbor’s home after asking wife for divorce, Florida cops say

A woman is accused of stabbing her husband multiple times when he asked her for a divorce, Florida police said.

On Jan. 4, a bloody man walked to his neighbor’s home in a Viera neighborhood and collapsed at their front door, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Palm Bay Police Department.

The neighbor believed the man had been stabbed, police said, and he had four wounds on his back, side and left arm.

On his hands and knees, the man told police he and his wife, 45-year-old Toni Kai Stickland, started arguing in their home when he said he wanted to get divorced, according to the report.

Strickland’s husband said he went into the couple’s spare bedroom to get away from her after the fight, and he started to pack up some of his things, police said.

He tried to leave the house and got as far as the front door when he “started to feel ‘weak’ and woozy and started finding blood on him,” according to the report.

He headed for his neighbor’s house where he collapsed, police said. He told officers he did not initially remember being stabbed.

Strickland told police she had grabbed a “butcher style knife” in order to “defend herself,” according to the report, but said she did not stab her husband.

A bloodied knife was found in the kitchen during a search of the home, police said.

Strickland was charged with aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon and taken into custody, according to the report.

Viera is about 60 miles southeast of Orlando.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

