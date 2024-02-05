Bloody knives near girlfriend’s body were staged, Indiana cops say. Boyfriend charged

As his girlfriend laid in a puddle of blood in a home’s kitchen, Charles Calvert waited an hour before calling 911, Indiana authorities say.

He didn’t appear to have rendered aid to his girlfriend, who he had dated for about a year, Allen County police said of the Feb. 3 fatal stabbing. But he did clean himself up, as evidence showed he likely took a shower while his girlfriend was dead in the kitchen.

Next to her body, police found upon arrival, were bloody knives that appeared to have been strategically placed, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The evidence tied Calvert to the killing of his girlfriend, who authorities have not identified. Calvert, now charged with murder, claimed he was acting in self defense, police said.

“She’s not breathing, not living, no longer with us,” Calvert told a dispatcher when he eventually called 911, according to the court documents.

Calvert, 61, said he was cutting onions in the kitchen when his girlfriend told him he was doing it incorrectly, police said. He claimed she “got very aggressive,” shoving a crock pot toward him and coming at him with a knife.

He then “became very defensive,” he told officers, but did not offer additional details about the stabbing, according to the affidavit.

Officers did not find evidence that an onion had been chopped in the kitchen, according to police.

Though he said his girlfriend charged at him with the knife, she was discovered to have been stabbed in the back, police said. She had multiple stab wounds, including to her neck.

“She came at me and I responded inappropriately,” he said, according to police. “I’m going to spend the night in jail.”

Officers believe the crime scene was staged because the knives had been placed “neatly” beside the woman’s body, the affidavit said. One of the knives was covered in blood and the other was “relatively clean.”

Calvert has been ordered to stay in jail on no bond, court records show.

Allen County is about 135 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

