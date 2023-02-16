Bloody Las Vegas date in Iranian revenge plot ends with college ousting suspect enrolled during house arrest

A woman accused of luring a man to a Las Vegas area hotel and stabbing him in a revenge plot over the U.S. takedown of an Iranian general has been kicked off of a Texas campus where she had enrolled under the radar despite a Nevada judge ordering her house arrest.

Officials at the University of Texas at Dallas told Fox News Digital Thursday that Nika Nikoubin was admitted to the school for the spring 2023 semester.

"University officials recently became aware that she was charged with a crime and is under the jurisdiction of a Nevada court," the school said. "Because the safety of our campus and our community is of utmost importance, we have removed her from campus. The UT Dallas Police will monitor the student's compliance with the removal order."

Police in Henderson, 16 miles from downtown Las Vegas, arrested Nikoubin on attempted murder and other charges in March 2022, alleging she met a man on a dating app, lured him to a hotel and blindfolded him during sex.

Nika Nikoubin has been on house arrest in Texas since June 2022. Nikoubin allegedly stabbed a man near Las Vegas, Nevada, seeking revenge for the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

Then she allegedly stabbed him twice in the neck, FOX 5 Las Vegas reported at the time. He survived, fled the room and called 911.

According to court documents, she told investigators "she wanted revenge" for Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Quds Force commander killed in a drone strike in 2020.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was placed on house arrest awaiting trial.

A UT Dallas police detective told a Clark County judge earlier this week the school was surprised to learn she was in their jurisdiction, and they had not been notified by Nevada authorities in advance.

A statue of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, is erected to mark a year since his killing in a U.S. attack, at Beirut suburbs, Lebanon January 6, 2021.

"That has sparked immediate concerns for the safety of the campus along with the community," the detective, Rod Bishop, said, according to the Las Vegas-based KLAS-TV.

Bishop said that campus police learned Nikoubin was under house arrest in Dallas only when a reporter reached out for comment regarding the community's safety after Nikoubin booked "a singing event," according to court records.

Nikoubin’s attorney, Alanna Bondy, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and allied troops and injuries to thousands more.

Days before then-President Trump ordered the drone strike that killed him, he had orchestrated a deadly attack on a U.S. base in Iraq.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.