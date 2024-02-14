Bloody man found at doorstep was victim of samurai sword attack, Florida cops say

A man found “covered in blood” at a Florida apartment was the victim of a samurai sword attack, according to investigators.

The wounds included cuts to the face, torso and hand, but the victim survived, Daytona Beach police said in an arrest affidavit.

A suspect has been identified and he remains at large as of Wednesday, Feb. 14, police said.

The attack happened around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, in the victim’s Daytona Beach apartment. Daytona Beach is about 55 miles northeast of Orlando.

“Officers located a male bleeding, laying in the threshold of the door,” police wrote in the affidavit.

“The male was conscious and alert and moderately bleeding from his left side of his face and left shoulder. ... (He) stated that he had been stabbed with a sword.”

He was taken to a hospital and his status has not been released.

The victim told investigators the attacker is an acquaintance, and the two men argued when the 25-year-old suspect demanded the victim “give him his Xbox,” an affidavit states.

When the victim refused, the suspect “grabbed a samurai sword that was in the apartment and struck (the victim) two times across the left side of (his) face and left upper shoulder.”

The suspect then fled, leaving the sword on the ground near the entrance of the apartment, officials said.

A neighbor called 911 after finding the victim “screaming (and) covered in blood,” officials said.

The suspect is experiencing homelessness, adding to the challenge of locating him, officials said. He is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

