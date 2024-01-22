Bloody man runs to cop for help after dog attack, Florida cops say. Now his ex is charged

A woman in Florida is accused of calling her ex-boyfriend over to her home, then ordering her dog to attack him, police said.

An officer with the Bunnell Police Department was parked in their patrol vehicle to watch for speeding when a white Camaro pulled up next to them, according to a Jan. 15 charging affidavit from the department.

A man stepped out from the driver’s seat and ran up to the officer, police said.

He “was covered in blood, and I could see both his forearms had deep laceration marks,” the officer said in the affidavit.

The man told the officer he had been attacked by his ex-girlfriend’s dog at her apartment, according to the affidavit.

He told the officer he was with his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Jennifer Estella Flores, for eight years, and even lived with her about three years ago, but they had broken up, police said. He said he would still go over to her apartment sometimes to “mess around,” and on this day she had called him to come over.

When he got there, he stripped down to his underwear until she started bringing up his other relationships as she joined him on the bed, according to the affidavit.

He said Flores appeared drunk, and she started arguing with him before throwing his clothes into the bathroom, police said.

He wanted to leave, and as he went to grab his clothes Flores grabbed the gold chain around his neck and pulled, choking him, according to the affidavit.

Flores then let go and took off her shirt, demanding that he “hit her so she could (also) have bruises,” the man said to police.

He grabbed his clothes and pushed her aside as he tried to leave the apartment, at which point she told her dog to “get him,” he told police.

“At that time, both were in the living room where she grabbed him again, unknown how, and the (dog) began attacking his arms and legs,” according to the affidavit.

The ex-boyfriend was able to escape and drove until he saw an officer to ask for help, police said.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they saw “blood splatter” on the door, according to the affidavit.

Flores was found inside wrapped in a blanket, police said, and there was rubbing alcohol on the floor near a pool of blood in the living room.

She was charged with domestic violence strangulation, domestic violence aggravated battery, and domestic violence false imprisonment and taken into custody, according to the affidavit.

Bunnell is about 75 miles northeast of Orlando.

