Bloody man walking on Midlands road was shot multiple times, SC sheriff says

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a bloody man was found walking on a Midlands road early Sunday morning.

A 911 call was made at 4 a.m. about the blood-covered man spotted on S.C. 66 near the Newberry and Laurens county line, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies from the Newberry and Laurens counties responded to the call and found the man had been shot multiple times, according to the release.

Although he was conscious at the time, the man could not provide deputies with much information, the sheriff’s office said. There is no word on where he was when he was shot, or how he ended up on S.C. 66.

The man was taken to an area trauma center by Newberry County EMS and Whitmire Rescue, according to the release. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the shooting along with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.