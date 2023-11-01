Bloody meth bag and pipe found in Topeka home where 4-year-old was killed: Affidavit

A pipe and a bloodied bag of methemphatine were found in Mariann Belair's home the day her daughter was shot, police records show.

The Capital-Journal obtained a copy of the affidavit in the Oct. 14 arrest of Belair after police responded to her home and found 4-year-old Lawrencia Perez-Belair suffering from what was ultimately a fatal gunshot wound.

Although the affidavit does not specify how the shooting happened, it alleges that Belair recklessly put Lawrencia and her other children in a dangerous situation by leaving an apparently loaded gun within their reach.

An arrest affidavit shows that police found methemphatine in the home of Mariann Belair when her daughter, 4-year-old Lawrencia Perez-Belair, was shot to death.

Ring video captured audio of Lawrencia Perez-Belair's fatal shooting

Police responded to Belair's home on the 400 block of N.E. Grattan Street at about noon on Oct. 14, where they found Belair carrying out Lawrencia, screaming that she did not know where the gun had come from. Inside the home, first responders found blood and a bullet hole in a living room couch.

Per the affidavit, Belair then admitted there had been a gun, a Sig Sauer P226, on the couch but that she had moved it into a dresser elsewhere in the house. In that drawer, police said they had found the drug pipe and a bloodied bag containing what appeared to be less than a gram of meth.

Police were able to corroborate Belair's account that she had been communicating with two people, including her sister, via a warrant on her iPhone after she was taken to the Law Enforcement Center. However, Facebook messaging on the phone with an unspecified individual also indicated Belair was potentially engaged in illegal activity.

An Amazon Ring surveillance video of the house shows there were gunshots and screaming about two minutes before the phone call to emergency responders, followed by Belair asking "Did you touch that?" to her children.

Lawrencia was later declared dead from a gunshot that had entered her back and exited the left side of her chest.

Mariann Belair faces first-degree murder charge

Belair has since been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony and aggravated child endangerment involving a reckless situation, as well as distributing less than one gram of heroin or certain stimulants.

She remains in custody in Shawnee County Jail since the day of Lawrencia's death under a $1 million bond.

Her next court date is Nov. 9, according to jail records.

