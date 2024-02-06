Bloody path and an anonymous call led authorities to alleged dog fighting ring in Neptune

NEPTUNE - A bloody trail into a backyard garage and an anonymous call led authorities to uncover an alleged dog fighting ring Saturday on Embury Avenue, where eight dogs were rescued, according to the Monmouth County SPCA.

On Saturday, Neptune Township Police received an anonymous call for animals in distress on Embury Avenue, Monmouth County SPCA said. When the SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement arrived at the scene, they followed a concrete path with fresh blood to a backyard garage and heard several barking dogs inside the locked structure.

Inside, they found six dogs, all in separate crates lined with woodchips and soiled with their excrement, according to the society. The dogs had scabs, scarring, body injuries and punctures to their ears and mouths.

Two of the dogs rescued from the Embury Avenue residence in Neptune.

"We can only assume that some of the dogs were being used as "bait dogs" in the alleged dog fighting ring," the SPCA said.

With the help of the Monmouth County Forensic Unit, syringes, IV bags, unknown medications including suspected animal steroids, two dog treadmills and other paraphernalia was collected, the Monmouth County SPCA said. In total, eight dogs were seized: six inside the garage and two outside with heavy chains connected to dog houses. The occupants of the home were not cooperative, including one who was arrested at the scene by the Neptune Township Police Department for disorderly behavior.

Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA, said they worked late into the night to investigate the scene and get the dogs to safety.

"All of the dogs are being cared for by our compassionate staff and can finally be free of fear and pain," Licitra said. "With the power governed by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, we will be sure that the cruel offenders of this case will be charged to the highest extent of the law to reinforce that we do not tolerate animal cruelty in our community. We thank everyone who is able to contribute to the care of these dogs to get them healthy and rehabilitated for adoption."

The society said it is seeking donations to help support the medical care the dogs will need. As of Tuesday morning, over $1,000 has been donated.

