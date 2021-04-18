Bloody pig’s head left at former California home of Chauvin trial expert, police say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Don Sweeney
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vandals splashed blood and left a severed pig’s head at the former California home of an expert witness at the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, Santa Rosa police say.

But Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa Police Department officer who testified in Chauvin’s defense, hasn’t lived in the community in years, police wrote on Facebook. In fact, he’s no longer a California resident at all.

“Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted,” police wrote.

Residents of the home called 911 at 3 a.m. to report intruders dressed in black had thrown a pig’s head on the porch and splashed blood on the doorway.

About 45 minutes later, the same group splashed blood on a giant sculpture of a hand outside Santa Rosa Plaza mall and left a sign reading “oink oink” with a picture of a pig, police say.

“It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” police wrote on Facebook.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody May 25 and his death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation. He died after Chauvin, a now-fired Minneapolis police officer, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes, as three other officers didn’t intervene.

A 17-year-old bystander took video of the incident, in which Floyd can be heard saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin is now on trial facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Brodd, testifying as an expert witness, said Chauvin “was acting with objective reasonableness following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd,” ABC News reported.

But several other experts testified at the trial that Chauvin’s actions were not in keeping with law enforcement standards and policies on the use of force.

Following Brodd’s testimony, Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro said in a statement that his comments did not “reflect the values and beliefs” of his department.

Police asked that anyone with information on the vandalism contact the department’s tip line.

Why officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright was charged with manslaughter, not murder

Black Army officer was pepper-sprayed after he told police he feared them, lawsuit says

Expert says Floyd died from ‘low level of oxygen’ after officer had knee on neck

Recommended Stories

  • 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin bar

    The suspect is still at large, the sheriff's office said.

  • 'Once again, I have the solemn duty of ordering the flag lowered,' Biden says after Indianapolis shooting

    Friday marked the fourth time since March 18 the White House flag has been lowered following violence. "We must act," President Joe Biden says.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: officer’s brief defense could reflect confidence ... or lack of credibility

    After a dramatic final week, all that is left is closing statements and jury decisions A protesters waves a Black Lives Matter flag across the street from the Hennepin county government center in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of Derek Chauvin. Photograph: Jim Mone/AP The prosecution took 10 days to lay out its case against Derek Chauvin. The former Minneapolis police officer’s defense to the charges of murdering George Floyd barely lasted two. The relative brevity of Chauvin’s case might reflect a confidence on the part of the defense that the evidence against him is easily picked apart or at least shaky enough to raise reasonable doubt with the jury. Or it may have been the result of difficulty in finding credible witnesses to argue that Chauvin not only did nothing wrong but that, in any case, his actions did not kill Floyd. At the end of the third week of the trial, all that is left is for each side to make their closing statements and the jury to consider whether the evidence is sufficient to convict Chauvin of murder, manslaughter or neither over the death of the 46 year-old Black man in Minneapolis nearly a year ago. The defense challenge was to pull apart the narrative built by the prosecution around more than nine minutes of video showing Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck. The video that shocked millions of Americans, and prompted racial justice protests around the world, was shown repeatedly in court and the jurors appeared intently focussed and pained by it each time. Prosecutors called a train of experts to build their case that Chauvin was responsible for “grinding and crushing (Floyd) until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”. For 10 days the jury heard from Chauvin’s police colleagues, medical experts, and passersby who pleaded in vain for Floyd’s life. Prosecutors constructed a detailed narrative, evidently intended to fend off each potential defense challenge, as they painted the accused police officer as going rogue and his actions as the direct and only cause of Floyd’s death. The defense’s biggest challenge was perhaps the medical evidence after a series of medical specialists testified that Floyd could not breathe under the crushing weight of the police officers on top of him. One said the effect was the same as losing a lung which caused brain damage and then death. Other experts told the jury that while the detained man had illicit drugs in his system, the amounts were nowhere near enough to kill him. Against all of this, the defense, perhaps surprising, called a lone medical expert: Dr David Fowler, Maryland’s former chief medical examiner. Fowler said the prosecution witnesses had got it all wrong. He claimed that Floyd was killed by an enlarged and damaged heart affected by drug use. But he said that because his death could not be narrowed down to a single cause, it should be declared “undetermined”. Fowler also introduced the novel idea that vehicle exhaust may have played a part in killing Floyd by raising the amount of carbon monoxide in his blood and affecting his heart. He said he specifically eliminated asphyxia as a cause of death. But, crucially, Fowler was forced to acknowledge that the police “restraint” played a part in bringing on Floyd’s cardiac arrhythmia – an implicit admission that he would not have died at that time but for the arrest. Prosecutors would no doubt like to have told jurors that Fowler has a controversial history. The retired medical examiner is being sued for certifying that a Black teenager with bipolar disorder died from natural causes after being held facedown by three Maryland police officers. The American Civil Liberties Union has accused Fowler of “creating false narratives about what kills Black people in police encounters”. But prosecutors were able to shake Fowler’s credibility. He admitted that in calculating Chauvin’s weight on Floyd’s back, and the detained man’s ability to breathe, he did not take into account the significant weight of equipment worn by the accused former officer. Fowler’s claims for the part played by carbon monoxide from car exhaust were so unusual that the judge permitted the prosecution to recall one of its key witnesses, Dr Martin Tobin, to rebut the testimony. The previous week, Tobin held the jury’s attention through technical explanations as to how Floyd was pinned to the ground in a way that caused a lack of oxygen and brain damage. Recalled to the stand on Thursday, Tobin rubbished Fowler’s calculation that the carbon monoxide saturation in Floyd’s blood was more than 10%, enough to contribute to heart failure. Tobin said tests showed Floyd’s blood oxygen saturation was 98%, leaving just 2% for “everything else”. He said the level of carbon monoxide would have had no impact. The Irish-born doctor was the final witness in the case. The defense would no doubt have preferred to have had its own specialist wrap up the trial rather than see jurors leave the courtroom having just heard an indictment of his credibility. But all that Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, needs to avoid a conviction on any particular charge is to raise reasonable doubt in the mind of one juror. That would not be enough to win an acquittal but it might see the accused police officer avoid conviction on the most serious charge of second degree murder and instead found guilty on third degree murder or manslaughter. Or it might lead to a hung jury. Nelson brought on other experts to help create that doubt. A specialist in the use of force, Barry Brodd, claimed that the way Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground was “not a use of force”. In any case, he said it was justified for “safety reasons” because if Floyd were to run away while handcuffed he might trip and hurt himself. Nelson’s unhappiest witness was Shawanda Hill, a friend of Floyd’s who was in his car at the time of the arrest. The defense obliged her to be there in order to demonstrate that Floyd was under the influence of drugs. But it wasn’t clear her testimony helped Chauvin as her recollection of her friend was of a frightened man instinctively scared of the police.

  • Capehart shares exhaustion of being Black in America in this week’s ‘Bye Line’

    Black people being ‘exhausted’ as police shooting deaths continue during the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd is discussed this week by Jonathan Capehart in his ‘Bye Line’

  • Gunman in Indiana FedEx massacre bought rifles legally after psychiatric detention

    The purchases were made a few months after Hole was briefly placed under psychiatric detention in March and a shotgun was seized from his home when his mother contacted law enforcement to report he might try to commit "suicide by cop," according to the FBI. Based on items seen in his bedroom at that time, Hole was interviewed in April, but the FBI agents found no criminal violation and determined that he had no "racially motivated violent extremism ideology," Paul Keenan, special agent in charge of the FBI's Indianapolis field office, said on Friday.

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Yes, Janet Hubert Has Been Working Post-Fresh Prince Reunion—Joins the Cast of The Last O.G.

    Everybody, dance now!! Why? Because we have something to celebrate—our beloved “O.G. Aunt Viv” will become another type of “O.G.” That’s right actress Janet Hubert has been cast in TBS’ The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

  • Massive gasoline spill near Huntersville even worse than company thought, state says

    ‘Unacceptable,” North Carolina environmental chief says of Colonial Pipeline Co. constantly revised estimate.

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Massive gasoline spill near Huntersville even worse than company thought, state says

    ‘Unacceptable,” North Carolina environmental chief says of Colonial Pipeline Co. constantly revised estimate.

  • Hall scores again, Swayman solid as Bruins blank Islanders

    Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career shutout and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 on Friday, their second win over New York in two nights. David Pastrnak added his 17th goal of the season and Curtis Lazar had a late empty-netter as Boston won its third straight overall and put more distance between itself and the idle New York Rangers for the East Division’s final playoff spot. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves for the Islanders, who have lost three of four.

  • Universal background checks for gun buyers a modest step, but Republicans still reject it | Opinion

    The latest mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis makes me wonder once again who is crazier: the gunmen who carry out these murders or the millions of Americans who vote for politicians who oppose laws that could prevent these tragedies.

  • 'Dire need of beds, oxygen': India's capital under siege from COVID-19

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's capital New Delhi recorded 25,500 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with about one in three people tested returning a positive result, its chief minister said, urging the federal government to provide more hospital beds to tackle the crisis. Less than 100 critical care beds were available in the city of more than 20 million people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as social media was flooded with people complaining about lack of beds, oxygen cylinders and drugs. In a separate statement, the city government said it had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal administration about "the dire need of beds and oxygen" and beds were now being set up in schools.

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • Angels' games postponed because of Twins' COVID issues

    MLB postponed the Angels' games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday against visiting Minnesota because of the Twins' multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

  • Panthers beat Lightning 5-3 to move into 2nd in Central

    Brandon Montour, Patric Hornqvist and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the first period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Saturday night. Frank Vatrano and Anthony Duclair also scored, and Sam Bennett had two assists to help Florida jump one point ahead of Tampa Bay for second place in the Central Division.