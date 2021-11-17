Bloody shirt, burned documents, bound body found in ransacked Jackson home

Nov. 16—Signs of a break-in, a bloody shirt and burned documents were reportedly found inside of a home that contained a dead body in Jackson.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the Jackson Police Department responded to a home in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Jackson for a well-being check, according to a release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office on Monday.

A neighbor called in the well-being check after they smelled a "foul smell coming from the house" and hadn't "seen or heard anyone at the residence for a few weeks," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed "a foul odor was emitting from the residence," according to the Coroner's Office release.

The neighbor also stated the door "appeared to be ajar," according to police.

Responding officers noted the side door "appeared to have damage but was propped closed by something in the way from within the residence," according to the report. The back door also was open.

Police found a "bloody shirt on the floor in the den area" and noted there were "several cabinets and compartments" open in the kitchen, according to the report. Officers stated "it appeared that much of the residence had been ransacked."

Burnt documents were also found on the kitchen stove and kitchen sink, according to the report.

Officers then found the body of a male behind a door that was blocked by a couch, according to police.

The victim was "in a stage of decomposition and his hands and feet were bound," said Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables.

An autopsy will be done in Newberry to determine the cause of death.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim upon positive identification and notification to next of kin.

The Coroner's Office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are continuing with the investigation.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.