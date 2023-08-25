Bloody Sunday soldier trial can use 51-year-old witness statements

Members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters in Londonderry in 1972 - Getty Images

The trial of a Bloody Sunday soldier can use witness statements more than 50 years old, a judge has ruled.

Soldier F, a former paratrooper who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney in 1972 when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters in Londonderry.

The soldier is also charged with five attempted murders.

During committal proceedings on Friday at the magistrates’ court in Derry, District Judge Ted Magill said he was satisfied the statements from five soldiers can be dealt with in a “fair, just and reliable fashion” by a trial judge. He ruled that the evidence of a sixth witness cannot be admitted.

The judge’s ruling centred around a bid by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to use evidence statements given to the 1972 Widgery Report and to the Royal Military Police by other soldiers in the Bogside on the day.

James Wray (left) and William McKinney died on Bloody Sunday - Bloody Sunday Trust/PA

Judge Magill said: “I am satisfied that the trial process is fully capable of dealing with these, as with all other evidence, in a fair, just and reliable fashion.”

The judge said the defence have a “wealth of material” by which they can contest the case at trial.

He added: “I have found nothing to persuade me that there is any unfairness in the admission of the hearsay statements of these five witnesses, reiterating and re-emphasising, that I am not the trial judge.”

Ciaran Shiels, lawyer for many of the Bloody Sunday families, said it was “a positive and satisfactory ruling”.

Lawyer Ciaran Shiels says the ruling is a significant move forward - Jonathan McCambridge/PA

He said: “Five of those witnesses’ evidence is now admitted as evidence before this court. It is a significant move forward.

“It is a step closer to the families seeing Soldier F being committed and sent forward for trial.

“Those proceedings will be in Belfast, it will be a Diplock trial.”

Mickey McKinney, brother of victim William McKinney, said: “We look forward now with renewed confidence to Soldier F being formally returned to stand trial for murder and attempted murder as expeditiously as possible.”

