Bloody trail at gas station leads to woman’s body inside apartment, Georgia cops say

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

A woman was killed and a man critically injured early Friday in a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex, authorities say.

Police responded to reports of a person injured at a gas station where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an Atlanta Police Department news release. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

While on scene, a bloody trail led officers to a nearby apartment where they found a woman’s body. She had also been shot.

Authorities said an unharmed infant was also found inside the unit, according to the release. The child is now in the care of the city’s Division of Family & Children’s Services.

Police haven’t said if or how the victims knew one another. What led to the shooting also remains unclear.

The investigation comes as city leaders face mounting pressure to address the rise in gun violence and other crimes that have residents on edge. In the last month, Georgia’s capital city has recorded over 1,500 incidences of violent crime including rape, murder, robbery and aggravated assault, police data show.

Homicides are up nearly 60% compared to last year, following “a historically deadly 2020 when authorities investigated 157 homicide cases,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The crime spike has gotten so bad that some residents of Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood are pushing for it to become its own city, WXIA reported.

“We need people to make smarter decisions,” an Atlanta police spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Gun violence isn’t a political issue. It is not a Second Amendment issue and it’s not a race issue. It is people making terrible decisions with guns, poor anger management, and it’s a profound carelessness and lack of regard for human life.”

Police said the investigation into Friday’s shooting is ongoing.

