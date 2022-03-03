Bloody trail leads to injured child — and 2 bodies — in smoke-filled home, NC cops say

A discarded gun and a bloody trail led police to a smoke-filled apartment, where they found one badly hurt child and two dead adults, according to the Lexington Police Department in North Carolina.

The child remains hospitalized with “traumatic injuries,” officials said in a March 3 news release.

Identities of the adults have not been released, but investigators say injuries suffered by the three victims were not related to a fire in the home’s kitchen.

The discovery was made around 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at an apartment in the 500 block of Burgess Street, officials said. Lexington is about 60 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte.

A 911 caller reported a fire at the home, and said “blood was on the steps and a gun was in the parking lot,” police said.

“Due to the caller’s information about blood and a gun, officers approached and forced entry into the apartment, where they encountered smoke,” police said.

“Upon entering, officers observed two adults with life-threatening injuries. Further search led officers to discover a small child with traumatic injuries. Officers picked up the child and ran them up the street to nearby firefighters, who rendered further aid.”

Both adults died at the scene, police said. The child was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem “with life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators did not provide details of injuries suffered by the victims. However, they were not related to the fire, which was limited to the stove, officials said.

A suspect in the investigation was arrested early March 3 and police say “there is no indication of any other suspects” being at large.

The suspect’s identity has not been released and police have not said if charges have been filed.

