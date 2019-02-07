Bloody Wednesday: Bitcoin Price Headlines Crypto Sell-Off, But One Coin Emerges Unscathed

The Bitcoin price took a sharp drop and the rest of the crypto market went with it. The rest of the market, that is, except for Binance Coin, which resisted the bearish tilt and climbed into the 10th spot in the market cap rankings.

Outside of the top 10, nearly everything was red. Bitcoin itself was barely flirting with a global average just over $3,400, while Ethereum dropped a few dollars to $104 and XRP finally dipped under $0.30.

Bears Deal Bitcoin another Blow

As noted above, the global average for Bitcoin is still clinging to $3,400. But plenty of exchanges, including Coinbase, have it in the $3,300 range.

The slide began around 21:00 last night.

