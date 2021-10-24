Bloody weekend in Chicago sees 25 shot, three dead: police

Chicago saw yet another deadly weekend following a summer similarly riddled with gun violence.

At least 25 individuals were reportedly shot so far this weekend in Chicago, three of whom were shot fatally, according to police.

A 30-year-old man was gunned down Friday by three male suspects while walking on the sidewalk in the 4300-block of West Gladys Avenue at around 11 p.m., police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. There are currently no suspects in custody.

A group of five were wounded by gunfire on Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The group was standing outside when a suspect opened fire then fled the scene. A male victim was left in critical condition from the gunfire, police report.

On Saturday, a woman was accidentally shot in the face with her boyfriend's gun at a party. She was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Other shootings included carjackings and drive-by scenarios, ABC 7 reports.

Some 1,606 people were shot in Chicago during a three-month period in the summer, a population equal to that of some small towns, CNN reports.

The striking violence comes as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot maintains a standoff with a substantial portion of the city police department over vaccine mandates. Lightfoot is struggling to rein in the Fraternal Order of Police's leadership, which has instructed officers to ignore the city's mandate and strike against it.

"What we've seen from the Fraternal Order of Police, in particular leadership, is a lot of misinformation, a lot of half-truths, and, frankly, flat out lies, in order to induce an insurrection. And we're not having that," Lightfoot told reporters last week. "And so we want to make it very, very clear that the law is on our side. We feel very confident about it."

"We believe that the FOP leadership is trying to foment an illegal work stoppage, a strike, pure and simple. We've laid that out in the materials. And we're not having that..." she continued.

Chicago FOP President John Catanzara called Lightfoot's bluff, saying that the city wouldn't be able to last with "a police department workforce at 50% capacity or less."

“I can guarantee you that no-pay status will not last more than 30 days,” he continued. “There’s no way they’re going to be able to sustain a police department workforce at 50% capacity or less for more than seven days without something budging.”

