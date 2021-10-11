Bloody weekend in Portland with 13 shootings in 28 hours

Portland police said officers responded to 13 shootings in 28 hours over the weekend amid a surge in violent crime.

One person died and three others were wounded across the city, the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release. Five shooting calls were made in the span of three hours in the East Precinct.

"These shootings placed a significant strain on resources during that timeframe," the press release said. "At one of the shootings, a sergeant was left to process one of the crime scenes alone. At another crime scene, officers needed the help of community members to block traffic while they looked for and collected evidence."

Investigators believe some of the 13 shootings are related.

There have been 69 homicides in Portland in 2021, the Oregonian reported. The homicide count is on pace to overtake 1987, during which there were 70 homicides on record.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to a Saturday evening shooting on the 3200 block of Southeast 165th Avenue where an unoccupied home was struck by bullets and officers saw a vehicle speeding away, according to police.

