Bloom Elementary School placed on lockdown following swatting call at nearby home

Bloom Elementary School was placed on lockdown just before dismissal Tuesday afternoon after a false report of a nearby shooting drew a large police presence to Lucia Avenue.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Matthew Sanders said Fifth Division officers and a local SWAT team responded to a home in the 1600 block of Lucia Avenue at around 1:17 p.m. after a caller reportedly claimed he had shot a woman with a rifle and said he intended to shoot his two children.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place, Sanders said, but officers later cleared the home and "reported the incident as unfounded."

Mark Hebert, a spokesperson with Jefferson County Public Schools, said the school was placed on a Level 4 security alert due to the heavy police presence in the area, but the scene was cleared prior to the school’s 2:20 p.m. dismissal time.

What is swatting?

"Swatting" usually involves making a hoax call to law enforcement to draw a heavy police or SWAT team response to a given location.

House Bill 48, one of the many laws passed by the Kentucky's General Assembly in 2022, makes swatting a felony.

"This is very frustrating for LMPD as it ties up much-needed resources that could be better utilized across our city," Sanders said.

A unit will continue investigating the incident, he said.

Education reporter Krista Johnson and USA TODAY reporter Rachel Greco contributed.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Swatting draws heavy police presence to Lucia Avenue, JCPS lockdown