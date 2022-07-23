Bloom Energy's (NYSE:BE) investors will be pleased with their respectable 55% return over the last three years

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 55%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Bloom Energy didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Bloom Energy has grown its revenue at 14% annually. That's a very respectable growth rate. The share price gain of 16% per year shows that the market is paying attention to this growth. If that's the case, then it could be well worth while to research the growth trajectory. Of course, it's always worth considering funding risks when a company isn't profitable.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Bloom Energy is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Bloom Energy stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Bloom Energy shareholders are down 23% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 13%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 16% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Bloom Energy is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

