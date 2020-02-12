The Bloomberg campaign is setting up shop in New Hampshire now that the primary is over

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's Democratic presidential campaign is finally moving into New Hampshire, and, no, they didn't miss the memo on Tuesday's primary.

In fact, the Bloomberg team is launching operations in the Granite State precisely because the votes have been completed. Their eyes are instead on President Trump and the general election. That might seem premature since Bloomberg isn't even competing in early states, so there's not a clear picture of where he'll fall once he's actually contesting against his fellow candidates, but his campaign pointed out that New Hampshire was a close call in 2016 and it doesn't hurt to get an early start.

"It's a decisive battleground state," said Dan Kanninen, Bloomberg's states director.









For Bloomberg, it's all about the general. He's treating the primary like a general election and planning for November. New Hampshire is one that got away from President Trump. When every electoral vote matters, you can't let any slip away. https://t.co/SGrwJOqQLt — Megan Pratz (@meganpratz) February 12, 2020

But even if Bloomberg doesn't win the nomination, the offices will apparently stay open through November because the candidate has promised to keep people employed in swing states as part of an effort to help the Democratic nominee.

