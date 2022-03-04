Bloomberg, CNN, BBC halt operations in Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia


Bloomberg, CNN and the BBC on Friday announced that they would be halting operations in Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that makes independent reporting in the country a crime.

"CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward," the network said in a statement.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie issued a statement saying that the British-based broadcaster's service in Russia would now conduct its operations outside of the country.

"This legislation appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism. It leaves us no other choice than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development," Davie said.

"The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs," he added.

People urging for sanctions against Russia or those found spreading "fake news" about the Russian forces can be sentenced up to 15 years in prison under the legislation, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait similarly said that the legislation signed by Putin would make it hard for them to be able to continue producing journalism within the country.

"We have with great regret decided to temporarily suspend our news gathering inside Russia," Micklethwait said, according to Bloomberg. "The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country."

The news comes as Russian independent news outlets have announced they have suspended coverage - a rapid change of events that have taken place in the last week since Russia began its invasion into Ukraine.

The Hill has reached out to Bloomberg for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • CNN Suspends Broadcasts in Russia After Censorship Law Passes

    A new law passed by the Russian parliament bans the distribution of “false news” about military operations in Ukraine

  • Russia blocks use of Facebook and Twitter in crackdown on information

    Russian citizens were on Friday facing an information blackout on the war in Ukraine after the Kremlin blocked Facebook and Twitter and passed a law threatening 15-year prison sentences for those sharing “fake news”.

  • Airbnb is suspending operations in Russia and Belarus

    Airbnb is suspending operations in Russia and Belarus

  • European, US stocks fall as markets fear long Russian attack

    European and US stocks tumbled as investors monitored the worsening toll of the Russian invasion of Ukraine amid worries over high oil prices.

  • BBC benching its reporters in Russia after Duma passes bill restricting Ukraine coverage

    Tim Davie, director-general of the British broadcaster, said the legislation “appears to criminalize the process of independent journalism.”

  • French nuclear watchdog on high alert after nuclear plant fire

    PARIS (Reuters) -France on Friday temporarily activated the crisis centre of its ASN nuclear watchdog after a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine broke out, using the country's expertise in nuclear radiation to monitor developments amid intense fighting around the plant. Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze during fighting with Ukrainian defenders, local authorities said. Fears of a potential nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant spread alarm across world capitals before the authorities said the fire in a building identified as a training centre had been extinguished.

  • U.S. denounces Moscow media crackdown after threat to block Voice of America in Russia

    The U.S. State Department denounced the Russian government on Wednesday evening for cracking down on independent media coverage in Russia of the invasion of Ukraine — including threatening Voice of America.Why it matters: Russia's Putin-dominated parliament will hold a special session this Friday "to consider a bill that would make 'unofficial' reporting on Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine punishable by up to 15 years in prison," per an emailed statement from State Department spokesperson Ne

  • Russians could face jail time for spreading 'fake' news about the military, parliament votes

    Russians could face jail time for spreading 'fake' news about the military, parliament votes

  • CNN, ABC News And CBS News Curb Russia Broadcasts Amid Censorship Law And Media Crackdown — Update

    UPDATE, 4:13 PM PT: CBS News joined ABC News and CNN in curbing their broadcasts in Russia, as news organizations assess a new law threatening prison terms for “fake news” about the war in Ukraine. “CBS News is not currently broadcasting from Russia as we monitor the circumstances for our team on the ground given […]

  • Putin's Real Battle Is With the West

    Why would Putin attack a neighboring country that has not provoked him or threatened Russia in any way and risk sweeping economic sanctions? Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul explains why Putin’s assault on Ukraine is really about his decades-long obsession with claiming victory over the United States and the West. Putin views the invasion not only as a way of expanding Russia’s reach and power but also as a means of defying the American-led, liberal democratic order. Putin wants d

  • Russian oil company calls for peace in Ukraine in break with Putin

    In a break with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's second-largest oil company called for the country's invasion in Ukraine to end, joining a growing list of organizations, in and outside of Russia, urging for peace."The Board of Directors of LUKOIL expresses herewith its deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine. Calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are...

  • Former Kansas City police detective sentenced to 6 years in Cameron Lamb’s killing

    Former police detective Eric DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years in prison in the killing of Cameron Lamb. He will remain free as he appeals.

  • Hidden cameras at Wisconsin Athletic Clubs, 500+ victims, complaint says

    A camera was found in a Milwaukee man's coffee cup on Christmas Eve, prosecutors say, prompting an investigation that revealed hidden cameras at several Wisconsin Athletic Clubs, recording more than 500 victims.

  • Sherri Papini ordered to remain in jail on charges she faked her own kidnapping and profited

    A judge will reconsider on Tuesday whether Sherri Papini remains in jail. She's charged with lying to federal investigators and committing mail fraud.

  • International group of civil rights lawyers filing appeal to U.N. on behalf of African refugees

    A group of prominent civil rights attorneys said this week they plan to file a global appeal to the United […] The post International group of civil rights lawyers filing appeal to U.N. on behalf of African refugees appeared first on TheGrio.

  • CNN to Stop Broadcasting in Russia After Censorship Law Passes

    CNN says it will step broadcasting within Russia after the country’s national parliament, the Duma, passed a new law Friday that will make it a criminal act to call the war in Ukraine a war. “CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward,” a CNN spokesperson […]

  • Anti-War Protesters Cheer on Zelensky During Address in Tbilisi

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed crowds in several European cities remotely on March 4, appealing for support as the Russian invasion of his country continued.Footage filmed by Twitter user @Melitavandrer shows a crowd waving Georgian and Ukrainian flags in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi on Friday.Zelensky also appeared via video link in cities including Vilnius, Frankfurt, Bratislava, Prague, Lyon, and Paris to honor those who died in the defense of Ukraine and appeal for people to support the country, local media reported. Credit: @Melitavandrer via Storyful

  • Iowa House backtracks on subpoena directed at judicial controversy

    House Speaker Pat Grassley confirmed the committee was withdrawing the subpoena in light of the court system’s own investigation of the matter.

  • Samsung Elec says shipments to Russia suspended, donating $6 million in aid

    Samsung Electronics said on Saturday shipments to Russia have been suspended "due to current geopolitical developments." Samsung Electronics is No. 1 in handsets in Russia with 30% market share as of the fourth quarter of 2021, ahead of Xiaomi's 23% and Apple's 13% respectively, according to data provider Counterpoint. Brands such as smartphone rival Apple, Nike and IKEA have stopped sales, distanced themselves or paused business in Russia as the country has been hit with sanctions and international criticism for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant Attacked by Russia, Ukraine Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine came under attack from Russian shelling early Friday, Ukrainian officials said, raising the stakes in Vladimir Putin’s invasion as his forces bombarded cities across the nation.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtR