Bloomberg: "If it's Donald Trump vs. Bernie, I would support Bernie"

Former New York City Mayor that will have later primaries. The Texas' Democratic primary will be on Super Tuesday.

As for foreign policy, Bloomberg questioned whether President Trump had sufficient information before ordering the airstrike which killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

"Well I don't know, number one, whether Donald Trump actually received the information that he said he did, or whether that was spin created afterwards. I just don't know," Bloomberg said. He said Soleimani was "a very bad guy and killed a lot of Americans."

"I don't have the intelligence to know whether it was a good decision or a bad decision," Bloomberg said. "What I do know is that Donald Trump has gotten rid of, either driven out or fired, all the people in the State Department and NEA and some other agencies, where they could give him advice. And making life and death decisions that have potentially enormous implications around the world. Without having a great staff and having the input from people with experience and who have studied all these things, is just not a smart thing to do."

Bloomberg also addressed the Ukrainian passenger plane shot down by Iran last week. Iranian leadership said Saturday that it was a mistake.

"Whether it was a mistake or deliberate, people are dead no matter what. We just have to be careful. Weapons in this day and age are so powerful that we can do some very bad unintended things, and bad guys can use them for intended things," Bloomberg said.

As for other recent world news — Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step away from their royal duties — Bloomberg said he knows that being followed by the tabloids can be "annoying." But, on the other hand, he said "Harry is part of the royal family."

"He's taken advantage of being part of the royal family, that's how he got raised, that's how he went to school, and seems to me has some kind of obligation," Bloomberg said. "Is it a lifelong obligation? Probably not, you have a right to change your job. But I think he does owe the British public for their support of him, and in the end, got to do what's right for himself, for his wife and their family."

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host Golden Globes in 2021

Queen Elizabeth to gather with royal family to find a solution to "Megxit"

Puerto Rico hit with 5.9 magnitude earthquake, leaving thousands without power