Warren Again Asks Bloomberg to End NDAs: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Thursday again challenged Michael Bloomberg to release former employees from nondisclosure agreements, saying she had even drawn up a legal document for him to sign.

“So, I used to teach contract law and I thought I would make this easy. All Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it. I’ll text it. Sign it,” Warren said. “And then the women or men will be free to speak, and tell their own stories.”

Warren’s comments followed a clash with the former New York City mayor at the debate of Democratic candidates in Las Vegas on Wednesday. During the forum, she repeatedly asked him to release women from the agreements they signed with Bloomberg LP to settle complaints against his company that cited sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Bloomberg responded that he wouldn’t end the agreements.

“None of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told. And let me just -- and let me -- there’s agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet and that’s up to them,” Bloomberg said. “They signed those agreements, and we’ll live with it.”

Still, Warren told CNN anchor Erin Burnett that she would support Bloomberg if he were the Democratic nominee. “I’d like to think the Democratic Party is better than having an arrogant billionaire who harasses women and engages in sexual discrimination fights,” Warren said. “At the end of the day it’s going to be Donald Trump versus someone and what I can guarantee is I’m liking someone.”

(Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

Bloomberg to Take Part in His First Town Hall (10:44 p.m.)

Michael Bloomberg will take part in his first town hall since entering the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, his campaign said on Thursday night.

The town hall, in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday at 8 p.m., is part of a series to be televised by CNN before the state holds its primary on Feb. 29. He will take questions from voters, as will Bernie Sanders who follows in his own town hall at 9 p.m., the network said. The other major candidates will also have town halls later Monday and on Wednesday night.

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, will not be on the ballot in South Carolina, but the announcement came a day after he participated in his first presidential debate, in Las Vegas, where he was widely criticized for a poor performance.

“So how was your night last night?” Bloomberg quipped Thursday at a campaign stop in Salt Lake City, tacitly acknowledging the drubbing he took from rivals and in post-debate media reviews.

Trump and RNC Raise $33.6 Million in January (7:36 p.m.)

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee reported raising a combined $33.6 million in January, according to the Federal Election Commission, part of a $60.5 million haul that’s keeping him well ahead of the fundraising pace of previous incumbents.

Trump raised $6.4 million and the RNC took in $27.2 million. The total does not include money raised by two joint fundraising committees which file their reports with the FEC quarterly. Trump’s re-election effort ended January with more than $200 million in the bank, the RNC and the campaign announced.

“President Trump’s campaign and the RNC continue to be fundraising juggernauts,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

Trump has outraised the candidates in the historically crowded Democratic field, but top Republican fundraisers have worried they will need to raise as much as $1 billion more to match the expenditures of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spent a record $220 million in January and $409 million for his campaign since it launched in November. Trump and the RNC spent $39.7 million.

Sanders Ends January With $16.8 Million on Hand (5:45 p.m.)

Bernie Sanders ended January with $16.8 million in the bank after a $25 million haul that marked his best month for fundraising, his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission showed.