Bloomberg Government Releases Annual Analysis Examining Top-Performing Lobbying Firms

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government this week issued its annual report examining the lobbying industry and focusing on the performance of the 302 major lobbying firms, those that reported $1 million or more in revenue in 2019 based on analysis of lobbying disclosure forms filed with the Senate.

Each year, Bloomberg Government identifies top-performing firms by examining critical business performance metrics including growth in revenue, average revenue per client, high short- and long-term customer retention rates, and exceptional revenue per registered lobbyist, and more. For 2019, 43 organizations were identified as standout firms based on their performance in these areas.

Among the report's other key findings:

The lobbying industry had an outstanding 2019, with lobbying firm revenue close to an all-time high.

Lobbying firm revenue accounted for almost a third of the $3.47 billion spent on lobbying in 2019.

spent on lobbying in 2019. 58% of major lobbying firms reported an increase in lobbying revenue in 2019.

23% of major lobbying firms had a revenue increase per client of 10% or more.

On average, major lobbying firms retained 4 out of 5 clients year over year.

Two thirds of major lobbying firms retained at least 50% of their clients after three years.

46 firms reported $1 million or more in revenue per lobbyist. Of those, a third were single-lobbyist firms.

"This report combines rich data and insightful analysis to help members of the lobbying community better understand their industry and who is making the most impact. With $1.63 billion in revenue, 2019 saw a near-record performance for the lobbying industry and gave the Bloomberg Government team a lot to evaluate," said Cliff Johnson, Head of Government Affairs Solutions, Bloomberg Government. "In addition to seeing where they fall on the 2019 list, BGOV customers have access to lobby intelligence including live alerts on lobbying registrations and terminations, analysis of active Congressional issues layered with lobbying data of affected stakeholders, and built-in benchmarking capabilities to research peers and competitors."

The report, along with detailed analysis of fourth-quarter and full-year activity for every registered lobbying firm are available at https://about.bgov.com/top-lobbying-firms/.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for policy professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs, federal, and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit www.bgov.com.

