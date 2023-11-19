Bloomberg Harvard fellow joins city's Office of Affordable Housing

Nov. 18—One of City Hall's newest employees hopes to find ways to keep the City Different different while also making it easier for working people to afford to live here.

Florence Frank, who graduated from Harvard University in the spring with a master's degree in public health, started working in Santa Fe's Office of Affordable Housing in August as part of the Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellowship.

The fellowship is a program of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, which places recent Harvard graduates with a master's in public policy or other local government-related fields in paid two-year positions in municipal departments throughout the country.

Each of the fellows is tasked with focusing throughout their tenure on a specific project that has to do with one of the major challenges facing their city as identified by the mayor or other city leadership. Frank said Mayor Alan Webber was directly involved in selecting the focus of her fellowship — efforts to increase workforce housing.

"It's very obvious that the mayor really cares about this program," she said.

Webber is currently out of the office on a family vacation to Japan, but in an earlier interview he described the lack of housing for low- and middle-income residents in Santa Fe as "the No. 1 issue in the city."

The 23 fellows selected this year are the program's second cohort and were sent to cities including Syracuse, N.Y.; Pueblo, Colo.; Grand Rapids, Mich., and Boise, Idaho. Frank is one of two in New Mexico: Rachel Snyder is a fellow in Albuquerque's Economic Development Department, where she will focus on issues involving the city's workforce. The fellowship program pays for the positions.

Home prices in Santa Fe have been on a steady climb since 2015 and spiked in 2020 after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As of early October, the median home price in the city was $594,000. The steep prices have led to widespread concerns about a failure to retain teachers, restaurant and tourism industry workers and others in professions that aren't highly paid but keep the city running.

It's not a problem unique to Santa Fe. Frank said multiple other fellows are working on housing-related projects, including the fellow in Chattanooga, Tenn., who will be focusing on homelessness services.

Although many cities are grappling with a similar problem, "one really unique problem in Santa Fe is this is just such a great place to live," Frank said, which keeps demand for housing high.

Part of Frank's work will involve looking at creative ways to increase the city's housing stock while ensuring Santa Fe remains a place people want to live and work, she said.

Frank comes to Santa Fe at a pivotal time for housing issues.

Earlier this month, Santa Fe voters approved by an almost 3-1 margin a ballot measure establishing a 3% tax on home sales over $1 million to fund the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The city is also in the process of updating its Land Use Code for the first time since the 1990s, which will be critical in determining what future housing development looks like.

Frank joins four other employees in the Office of Affordable Housing, which is run by Director Alexandra Ladd. The office works with nonprofits and the private sector to increase housing opportunities in Santa Fe and support low-income and homeless residents. The office administers federal housing grants and oversees the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, among other responsibilities.

The trust fund provides rental and down payment assistance and funding for affordable housing projects. For the past several years, it has been funded with $3 million from the city's general fund. That could change soon, as proponents of the 3% excise tax estimate it could bring in $4.5 million or more a year.

Frank said she hopes the election and the discussion it generated helped give people a more nuanced understanding of affordable housing issues.

"There isn't just one way" to address this problem, she said. In fact, it will likely take many different initiatives working together to move the needle.

Frank grew up in New York City and has gone back and forth between Boston, Washington, D.C., and California during her adult life. She first visited Santa Fe on a cross-country road trip while changing jobs, and said New Mexico is "the most beautiful state" she's lived in.

Before starting her program at Harvard, Frank had various roles in advocacy and on political campaigns, as well as a stint working for U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif. Going into the public health program, she knew she wanted to continue in some form of public service but didn't have a specific career path in mind.

Though public health might not be the most obvious background for someone working on housing issues, Frank views it as a natural fit due to the way social determinants of health impact communities' standards of living.

"I really do see health and housing as going well together," she said.