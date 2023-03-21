Bloomberg: Hungary vetoed joint EU statement on Putin’s ICC arrest warrant

Hungary prevented European Union member states from releasing a joint statement on the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing sources privy to the information.

As a result, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell instead released a statement under his own name, mentioning the ICC’s decision.

“The EU sees the decision by the ICC as a beginning of the process of accountability and holding Russian leaders to account for the crimes and atrocities they are ordering, enabling, or committing in Ukraine,” Borrell said in the statement.

According to Bloomberg, Hungary “wasn’t immediately able to respond to a request for comment.”