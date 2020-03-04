Bloomberg isn't having the Super Tuesday 'he thought he paid for,' MSNBC's Brian Williams says

Super Tuesday hasn't been all that super for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg thus far.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected to take Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Oklahoma and while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is projected to win Vermont and Colorado. Bloomberg has picked up one win with an American Samoa victory.

Amid this showing for Bloomberg, MSNBC's Brian Williams observed on Tuesday that the former mayor is "not having the night he thought he paid for."

Indeed, Bloomberg spent $43 million on advertising in Virginia, North Carolina, and Alabama, three states Biden has already been projected to win, CNN's David Wright notes. In Virginia, he spent about $18 million on radio and television ads but is currently standing at 9.7 percent of the vote to Biden's 53.3 percent.

In a speech on Tuesday night, Bloomberg told supporters, "No matter how many delegates we win tonight, we have done something no one else thought was possible. In just 3 months we've gone from 1 percent of the polls to being a contender for the Democratic nomination for president." Earlier in the day, he said he's "in it to win it."

But on Tuesday, Vanity Fair reported Bloomberg faced pressure from his campaign advisers to drop out of the race after Biden easily won the South Carolina Democratic primary, with an adviser saying, "There is a prevailing view Mike should drop out."









