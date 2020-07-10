Bloomberg Law To Spotlight Latest Innovations Via Online Hub At AALL Virtual Annual Meeting & Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced its participation at the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting & Conference, taking place virtually July 13-17. Bloomberg Law is a silver sponsor of the conference and has put together a unique and engaging virtual experience that provides a mix of education, entertainment, and networking opportunities.

Underscoring Bloomberg Law's commitment to continuous innovation and the benefits of an integrated platform, recent product enhancement highlights include:

Brief Analyzer, a game-changing new tool that leverages AI to significantly reduce the time it takes attorneys to review and analyze legal briefs and memoranda

Coronavirus and post-pandemic resources, including an In Focus: Coronavirus resource page, providing critical coverage of Covid-19's impact on securities, health, privacy, labor and employment, as well as additional In Focus pages on topics such as remaining operational, business closure, Covid-19 financial relief, and benefits and executive compensation in an uncertain economy

More than 5,200 Practical Guidance documents, an increase of 23% in the past year

Expanded news channels with a focus on business & practice, in-house counsel, coronavirus, PFAS, cannabis industry law, insurance law, private equity, and social justice

Bloomberg Law Product Manager Blayne Scofield will participate in a panel titled "Searching In All 50 State Court Dockets: Will It Ever Be A Reality," that will be livestreamed on Wednesday, July 15 from 2-3 p.m. (CDT). He will discuss how Bloomberg Law works with courts, governments, and clerks to obtain state court dockets and documents.

Bloomberg Law Senior Legal Analyst Dori Goldstein will moderate a panel titled "Cannabis as a Legal Practice," that will be livestreamed on Thursday, July 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. (CDT). She will lead a discussion on the status of cannabis legal developments in the U.S., key developments in the practice of law relating to cannabis, and important resources when researching this area of the law.

Additionally, Bloomberg Law will launch a virtual hub – the Bloomberg Law Experience – providing opportunities to test trivia knowledge, win gifts, access thought-leadership webinars and content, and learn more about updates over the past year. Bloomberg Law will also host a Taste of New Orleans reception, July 15 at 4:30 (CDT) featuring demonstrations and entertainment from some of New Orleans' very own elite culinary and musical talent.

"I want the law librarian community to know that in spite of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, our level of investment in Bloomberg Law has not been affected," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "We remain focused on the future and you can continue to expect us to add new content and technology to our platform at the same robust pace to which you have become accustomed."

For more information or to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/NT1K50AuWqA.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

