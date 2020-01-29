Bloomberg Law's Docket Key Now Provides Coverage For All Federal District Courts

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that Docket Key, its proprietary docket filing classification system, now provides coverage of all federal district courts. Docket Key, which identifies and classifies entries on a docket sheet, improves efficiency by enabling users to focus docket searches on specific entry types.

Docket Key utilizes machine learning to pinpoint the type of filing from among 20 different categories, including motions, complaints, notices, briefs, and orders. In addition to making docket searches more precise, the innovative tool can also help identify exemplar documents to assist in drafting filings such as complaints, briefs, and motions. To date, Docket Key has classified over 210 million docket entries, with additional dockets being classified daily.

"Our ongoing commitment to our customers is that we will continue to invest in our content and our technology to help them do routine tasks such as finding items within dockets more efficiently," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "The expansion of Docket Key's coverage is but one of the many enhancements to Bloomberg Law's litigation resources that our customers can expect in the coming months."

For more information on Bloomberg Law's AI-powered litigation resources, please visit http://onb-law.com/bdgE50y8byo.

