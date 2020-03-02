Bloomberg News' former Washington editor Al Hunt was accused over the course of years by multiple women of giving unsolicited massages and verbally berating employees for minor infractions

Former Bloomberg News Executive Editor for Washington Al Hunt speaks during a taping of "Meet the Press" at the NBC studios February 22, 2009 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images for Meet the Press

Al Hunt, Bloomberg News' former Washington editor and one of the organization's most visible faces in politics until his 2018 exit, was accused over the course of years by multiple women of giving unsolicited massages and verbally berating employees for minor infractions.

Sources tell Business Insider that Hunt was known to favor a small group of women that some employees called "Al's Angels," giving them plum reporting assignments, invitations to key meetings with DC power brokers, and in at least some cases, career advancement, according to former employees.

Business Insider has learned of at least two instances in which Bloomberg agreed to pay women to settle potential claims over Hunt's conduct.

Hunt denies touching anyone inappropriately and says he was a supportive boss who did not engage in favoritism.

In a statement, a Bloomberg LP spokesperson declined to dispute any of the claims regarding Hunt, saying "there are certainly instances where we wish we had handled some complaints differently."

Al Hunt, Bloomberg News' former Washington editor and one of the organization's most visible faces in politics until his 2018 exit, was accused over the course of years by multiple women of giving unsolicited massages and verbally berating employees for minor infractions, Business Insider has learned. Despite at least two financial settlements with women who complained about the editor, he continued in his position for years, sources said.

That's one of the findings in a weeks-long investigation conducted by Business Insider into the company's culture. The investigation involved interviews with more than 40 current and former Bloomberg LP employees and found allegations of a toxic, macho workplace culture fueled by fear, in which powerful people screamed at underlings and bullied them with impunity. When they reported claims of inappropriate behavior to human resources, these staffers said, they were routinely ignored.

In the course of Business Insider's investigation, few names came up more frequently in conversations with former employees than Hunt's.

Hunt joined Bloomberg in 2005, while Mike Bloomberg was New York City mayor, after nearly four decades as a reporter and editor at The Wall Street Journal. For seven years, he ran Bloomberg News' Washington bureau, holding a key voice over what stories were published and whose careers advanced. In 2012, for reasons that are unclear, Hunt moved from his role overseeing editorial operations in Washington to become a columnist for Bloomberg's opinion section, where he remained until 2018.

During his time at Bloomberg News, Hunt developed a reputation among some employees for a volatile temper and a propensity to touch women in ways that, to some, felt too intimate. Several former employees said Hunt was notorious for giving women who worked for him massages without bothering to ask first.

He would frequently walk up behind a female co-worker seated at her desk and begin rubbing her shoulders without warning, according to seven people who saw him do it. "I remember seeing his hands move pretty rapidly between her shoulders and her arms," one former employee recalled. "His hands were all over her."

Hunt's alleged touching wasn't limited to massages, former co-workers said

In a statement, Hunt said he never inappropriately touched any employees and defended his record of advancing the careers of female journalists who worked under him. "There never was a propensity to touch women in inappropriate ways. The shoulder rub charge is wrong," Hunt said. "There was one incident in which I was talking to a group of political reporters and apparently put my hand on the shoulder of a reporter sitting in front of me; NOT rubbing her neck, putting my hand on shoulder while talking to other reporters. She spoke to HR about it, who looked into it, spoke with reporters present and concluded there was nothing inappropriate and thus no need to inform me. I only was told about this several years later."

Hunt's alleged touching wasn't limited to massages, former co-workers said. One time he reached out to hold a female employee's hand, according to a person who witnessed the event. When she thrust it into her pocket to remove it from his reach, the person said, Hunt simply slipped his hand into her pocket as well and held it there. Another time he slapped a woman's bare thighs several times and dared her to tell human resources, according to a person who witnessed it. In another case, he put his hand on a woman's shoulder and left it there, according to the person.

Hunt could also make inappropriate comments, former co-workers said. He once took note of a reporter's matching manicure and pedicure and asked, with a smirk, if everything else matched, according to one witness.

Hunt denies making that remark, as well as putting his hand in a woman's pocket or slapping a woman's thighs.

Al Hunt (left) and Matthew Winkler (center) attended the 2007 White House Correspondents Dinner with former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee. More