Bloomberg Pledged Hundreds of Millions to Defeat Trump. Where Is It?

Mike Bloomberg’s presidential effort redefined campaign lavishness, a billion-dollar behemoth that for a time put the former New York City mayor at the center of the primary conversation until it became clear that many Democrats didn’t want to vote for him.

But after all that extravagance, the TV advertising blitzes, the free campaign memorabilia and outlandish social media ploys to try and boost his own political fortune, Bloomberg has yet to publicly do the same for the Democratic nominee.

After having pledged to help defeat President Donald Trump, Bloomberg has been largely a nonentity on the general election landscape considering his massive primary season spending, according to campaign finance records ending in May. And a Bloomberg spokesperson did not provide an answer on how much more the 78-year-old is willing to spend to boost Biden when responding to a request for comment this week.

“As Mike has said, he supports Vice President Biden in defeating Donald Trump,” the Bloomberg spokesperson said in an email. “We’re currently looking at how to best support Vice President Biden as well as Democratic victories up and down the ballot in November, just as Mike Bloomberg has done in previous cycles.”

The statement sent to The Daily Beast earlier this week, was the exact same as one published in a CNBC story back in May that described the New York Democrat as “plotting a massive spending blitz,” for the former vice president’s 2020 effort.

“He made a lot of pledges at the beginning,” said Rebecca Katz, a progressive Democratic strategist. “...'I'm going to do all these things for my staff, I'm going to do all these things for the Democratic party, I'm going to help the nominee.’ And he got great, great press for it. And then he just decided not to.”

The day after Super Tuesday in March, when the billionaire bowed out of the race, he pledged in a statement to “not walk away from the most important political fight of my life.” But according to federal election commission records through the end of May, Bloomberg hasn’t shown he’s willing to spend anywhere near the kind of cash he invested into his own campaign to help former Vice President Joe Biden’s effort.

In January, as Bloomberg’s campaign was building momentum, The New York Times reported that the former New York City mayor could invest a billion dollars to deny Trump a second term, with the paper reporting he could go on to “create a shadow campaign operation for the general election,” in an attempt to help the eventual Democratic standard bearer.

Around that same time according to NBC News, Bloomberg’s campaign chief Kevin Sheekey told the network that “Mike Bloomberg is either going to be the nominee or the most important person supporting the Democratic nominee for president.”

At this point, there’s little evidence that was anything but bravado.

Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign proved to be an expensive and at times surreal presidential undertaking. He didn’t enter the race until late November, spurning the first four early voting states in a nearly unprecedented gambit. He then bet big on Super Tuesday, thinking he could launch himself to the nomination.

For a brief period after Biden’s disastrous Iowa finish and before his campaign came back to life with a resounding win in the South Carolina primary, Bloomberg’s unorthodox and self-funded campaign looked primed to take the moderate standard bearer position away from the former vice president.

That all began to change after Bloomberg was eviscerated by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at the Nevada presidential debate, and only further confirmed when the former New York City mayor failed to win any states on Super Tuesday in March, with only a victory in American Samoa to cheer his supporters.

Campaign finance records show Bloomberg self-funded to the tune of over $1 billion, with little to show for the extravagant spending that accompanied such large expenditure. He only earned 51 delegates, according to a tracker from the Associated Press, which meant he invested at least $21 million of his own money for each of them.

Bloomberg quickly dropped out of the race the day after Super Tuesday while pledging to stay in the fight to get Trump out of office.