Bloomberg poses in fake Oval Office to give address on coronavirus in $1.5m-plus ad

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has broadcast an ersatz presidential TV address to the nation on the coronavirus outbreak in an ad reportedly costing more than $1.5m – and perhaps as much as $3m.

Broadcast less than 48 hours before Super Tuesday, the ad, entitled “Leadership in Crisis”, featured Mr Bloomberg standing in front of what appears to be a mocked-up Oval Office to deliver a sober monologue about the need for leadership in the face of the epidemic, which over the weekend claimed its second life in the US.

The ad is a barely veiled attack on Donald Trump’s much-criticised approach to the coronavirus epidemic, which has seen him minimise the level of risk, spread conspiracy theories, and appoint vice president Mike Pence to oversee the response despite his thin and questionable record in the field.

Citing his record as mayor of New York City, Mr Bloomberg presented himself as past master at disaster response: “In my 12 years in office I dealt with a hurricane, a blackout, attempted terror attacks, the West Nile virus and Swine Flu.

“My method of leadership was to plan ahead before the problem arrived.”

Mr Bloomberg has spent hundreds of million dollars on political ads, previously buying hugely expensive ad space during the Super Bowl and the last Democratic TV debate.

Having skipped the primary’s first four contests, Mr Bloomberg is betting heavily on “Super Tuesday” on 3 March, where 14 states allocate delegates at the same time.

His aim is to enter the race with a strong debut performance that fundamentally changes the shape of the Democratic field – ideally winning several states, or at least picking up enough delegates to put him on a par with the other frontrunners.

Mr Bloomberg’s polling does not currently forecast his taking a single Super Tuesday state, but he is expected to clear the 15 per cent threshold needed to pick up delegates in many places, potentially dragging some of the other candidates down.

However, he has made some serious missteps, including one disastrous debate performance that saw fellow candidate Elizabeth Warren tear into him for his wealth, his “arrogance”, and his record of asking female employees to sign nondisclosure agreements.

Some also expect him to suffer from the revival of Joe Biden, who won the South Carolina primary with more than 48 per cent of the vote, and is now being described in some quarters as Mr Sanders’s principal challenger.

Shortly after South Carolina, another rival, Pete Buttigieg, suddenly dropped out of the race, saying the Democrats needed a candidate who could unite a “broad base”. Some have speculated he has done a backroom deal with another “moderate” contender to clear the field for an anti-Sanders candidate.