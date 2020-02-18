Bloomberg to Propose Tougher Wall Street Rules

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Bloomberg is proposing a financial transactions tax of 0.1% and merging Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as part of proposal for regulating Wall Street, the New York Times reported.

Bloomberg would toughen banking regulations such as the Volcker Rule and require lenders to hold more in reserve against losses, the Times said. Spokespeople for the Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former New York mayor’s plan would also create a team at the U.S. Justice Department dedicated to fighting corporate crime and “encouraging prosecutors to pursue individuals, not only corporations, for infractions,” while strengthening the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and “expanding its jurisdiction to include auto lending and credit reporting,” according to the Times.

Bloomberg’s progressive rivals have backed aggressive steps targeting Wall Street. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed a 21st Century Glass-Steagall Act aimed at breaking up the big banks and plans to overhaul the private-equity industry “so that Wall Street executives can’t bleed companies dry and walk away with millions while workers lose their jobs.”

(Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

(Corrects spelling of Volcker in second paragraph)

To contact the reporter on this story: Mark Niquette in Columbus at mniquette@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.