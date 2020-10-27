Bloomberg reportedly funding new ad campaign for Biden in Texas as NBC moves it to 'toss up'

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is reportedly funding last-minute ad campaigns in two states where Democrats see "opportunities to expand the map," including Texas.

Through his Super PAC, Bloomberg is funding television ad campaigns in Texas and Ohio expected to cost about $15 million, The New York Times reports. Aide Howard Wolfson explained to the Times that the former mayor conducted polling to find President Trump's potential vulnerabilities and decided on Texas and Ohio for this last-minute push. Bloomberg has already said he will spend $100 million to support Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Florida.

"We believe that Florida will go down to the wire, and we were looking for additional opportunities to expand the map,” Wolfson told the Times. "Texas and Ohio present the best opportunities to do that, in our view."

The Times notes that a poll it published this week showed Trump with a lead of only four percentage points over Biden in Texas, and Wolfson told the Times that Bloomberg's polling suggests the race is even closer.

Meanwhile, NBC News on Tuesday morning released its latest battleground map, and Texas has been moved from "Lean Republican" to "Toss Up." Ohio is also still in the "Toss Up" category.







With one week to go, here's the NBC Political Unit's battleground map: Biden 279, Trump 125, Toss Up 134 https://t.co/WZdU7kRyRk pic.twitter.com/draICS3Vqb — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) October 27, 2020

The NBC map shows Biden with 279 electoral votes, and NBC News' Mark Murray writes that while that math is "not impossible" for Trump, it is "daunting."

More stories from theweek.com

Republicans are on the verge of a spectacular upside-down achievement

The very different emotional lives of Trump and Biden voters

Middle-finger voting is driving the entire country mad

