Bloomberg reveals what security commitments EU is ready to provide to Ukraine

The European Commission has submitted a draft decision to its member states on providing Ukraine with long-term security commitments.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU ambassadors will discuss the draft document this week, followed by the leaders of the member states discussing it at a summit next month.

Bloomberg reported that this project will also serve as the basis for consultations between Kyiv and the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 members agreed to hold talks with Ukraine on bilateral security commitments intended to deter future Russian aggression.

For its part, Ukraine has committed to pursuing a range of reforms, including in the law enforcement, judicial, security and defence sectors. Some of Kyiv's key allies are seeking to conclude bilateral agreements this year.

The EU framework document aims to rely on these bilateral agreements and includes the following proposals, as described by Bloomberg:

"A predictable, efficient, sustainable and long-term mechanism for the provision of military equipment to Ukraine" that mobilises the European defence industry

Providing training to Ukrainian armed forces

Greater cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry to boost capacity and align standards

Strengthening Ukraine’s ability to counter cyber and hybrid threats as well as disinformation

Supporting Ukraine’s de-mining efforts and addressing contamination caused by explosive remnants

Helping Ukraine with its reform agenda relating to its EU accession process, as well as boosting its ability to monitor stocks of firearms, light weapons and ammunition and counter any illegal trafficking

Supporting the country’s energy transition and nuclear safety efforts

Sharing intelligence and satellite imagery.

The document states that weapons support will further be provided through what is known as the European Peace Facility. This mechanism reimburses EU member states for the weapons they supply to Ukraine.

However, the EU's original plan to provide €20 billion over four years to cover the cost of weapons for Kyiv is at risk of collapsing as some member states, including Germany, have been unable to agree on the terms, an EU diplomat said.

Instead, member states hope to at least agree on €5 billion for next year, with commitments for further support to follow, said the diplomat, who spoke anonymously.

Notably, Hungary regularly blocks the disbursement of funds from the European Peace Fund.

These discussions are taking place when the EU fails to fulfil its promise to provide Ukraine with one million rounds of artillery ammunition by March 2024.

