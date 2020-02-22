Bloomberg Says His Company Would Now Approve Requests From 3 Women to Be Released From NDAs. Here's How That Could Happen

On Friday, former New York City Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg announced his company, Bloomberg LP, would work with three women to release them from nondisclosure agreements that they signed after filing complaints against the billionaire. He said his company had identified three NDAs “that we signed over the past 30-plus years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made.”

“If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release,” the Bloomberg campaign said in a statement.

Bloomberg LP has identified 3 NDAs signed over the past 30+ years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made.



If any of them want to be released from their NDAs, they should contact the company and they'll be given a release. https://t.co/bO9JpvSx1T



— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 21, 2020

Bloomberg had said he would not waive any NDAs just a few days earlier during the Nevada debate, and in prior interviews on the subject. The change of heart comes after his fellow presidential candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, led a campaign to force his hand. On Thursday, she said she had drafted a contract to make it “easy” for Bloomberg to release previous signees, after she (and former Vice President Joe Biden) had asked Bloomberg to publicly waive the NDAs during the Democratic debate.

"I used to teach contract law. And I thought I would make this easy."



Elizabeth Warren opened her #cnntownhall by reading aloud a document to release people from Michael Bloomberg's nondisclosure agreements https://t.co/j8nidJ0nTL pic.twitter.com/eHMBjI4qyM



— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 21, 2020

Mike Bloomberg can easily release the women who have accused him of sexual harassment—and who voluntarily want to speak about their experiences—from their non-disclosure agreements. Take a look at how simple and straightforward it would be: pic.twitter.com/XLncEnSXDF — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 21, 2020

Both Warren and Biden responded to Bloomberg’s Friday announcement by arguing that it did not go far enough. The Associated Press on Friday cited reporting that Bloomberg LP has allegedly “faced nearly 40 lawsuits involving 65 plaintiffs between 1996 and 2016, though it’s unclear how many relate to sexual harassment or discrimination.”

“That’s just not good enough,” Warren said of Bloomberg’s about-face during a campaign stop on Friday afternoon in Nevada. “Michael Bloomberg needs to do a blanket release, so that all women who have been muzzled by the non-disclosure agreements can step up and tell their side of the story,” she told reporters.

New: Warren responds to Bloomberg’s announcement to clear three people from NDAs



“It’s just not good enough” pic.twitter.com/AqbJmGxOwn



— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 21, 2020

Biden’s campaign echoed her sentiment later on Friday, demanding Bloomberg release all current and former Bloomberg LP employees from NDAs, not just people who had signed NDAs to settle suits. “Today’s release essentially tells the public nothing — we don’t know how many women signed these NDAs, what percentage of NDAs this represents, or what categories of signed NDAs exist that are excluded,” a statement from a deputy campaign manager read.

When pressed about the NDAs during the debate, Bloomberg had responded that “none of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn’t like the joke I told.” He then added that he would not waive them because they are “agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet.” “That’s up to them,” he continued. “They signed those agreements and we’ll live with it.”

On Friday afternoon he changed his position. “I recognize that NDAs, particularly when they are used in the context of sexual harassment and sexual assault, promote a culture of silence in the workplace and contribute to a culture of women not feeling safe or supported,” he continued in his statement.

He also announced that Bloomberg LP and his presidential campaign won’t offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct in the future. This comes after The Nation reported earlier this week that Bloomberg campaign staffers were being asked to sign NDAs that could prevent them from reporting workplace abuse.