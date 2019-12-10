Majority of Black Voters Support Biden in Poll: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- A majority of African-American Democratic voters support former Vice President Joe Biden according to a Quinnipiac University poll published Tuesday.

The survey found that found Biden was supported by 51% of black voters. Senator Bernie Sanders had 13% and Senator Elizabeth Warren had 12%. Michael Bloomberg received 4%, while Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang all received 2%. No other candidate obtained more than 1%. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Biden has long been favored among African-American voters. In South Carolina, which has a majority black Democratic electorate, Biden had 33% support of all voters, followed by Warren with 13% and Sanders with 11% in a November Quinnipiac poll of the state.

Among all Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters, Biden led with 29% followed by Sanders with 17%, Warren with 15%, Buttigieg with 9%, Bloomberg with 5% and Yang with 4%. Klobuchar was supported by 3% of voters and Tulsi Gabbard 2%, all other candidates received 1% or less.

The poll conducted Dec. 4-9 had a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

Andrew Yang Qualifies for Los Angeles Debate (4:27 p.m.)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang on Tuesday became the seventh candidate to qualify for the Democratic debate in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

Yang will join Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer. Tulsi Gabbard has met the donor threshold but lacks one national or state poll to qualify. She said Tuesday she would skip the debate even if she qualifies.

Yang made the cut thanks to a 4% score in a Quinnipiac University national poll released Tuesday. To qualify for the sixth Democratic debate, candidates must receive 4% in four national polls approved by the Democratic National Committee or 6% in two polls from early voting states and have received donations from 200,000 individuals. Candidates have until Thursday night to qualify.

The presence on stage of Yang, who is Asian-American, means the debate will no longer have an all white slate of candidates. Cory Booker, who is African American, and Julian Castro, who is Hispanic, have both met the donor threshold but haven’t met the polling criteria, have complained about the lack of diversity among candidates on the stage. -- Emma Kinery

Bloomberg’s Ad Spending Climbs to $100 Million (3:41 p.m.)

Michael Bloomberg has spent $100 million on television and digital ads since launching his presidential campaign on Nov. 24.

The former New York City mayor has bought more political commercials than the four top-polling candidates combined. Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have collectively spent $60.3 million on advertising.

The billionaire Tom Steyer is the second biggest spender at $66 million. President Donald Trump, who doesn’t face a serious primary opponent, has spent about $34 million so far.

Bloomberg’s latest television ad buy, which totals $36.1 million, is for a 13-day period ending Dec. 22, according to data from Advertising Analytics. He set a record in buying $33 million worth spots to air in a single week, eclipsing the previous mark of $24.9 million that former President Barack Obama’s campaign set in the last week of the 2012 campaign.

Bloomberg is running ads nationally and in 100 local markets across more than 30 states and the District of Columbia, with the most spending so far in the Los Angeles, New York City and Houston markets, data show. He’s trying the untested strategy of skipping the first four voting states and focusing on California, Texas and the other delegate-rich states that vote in March.

Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. -- Bill Allison

Gabbard to Sit Out Debate Even If She Qualifies (11:46 a.m.)

Tulsi Gabbard, who is one poll short of qualifying for the Dec. 19 Democratic debate, said she’ll skip it even if she makes the cut at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

“For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th ‘debate’ — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls,” the Hawaii congresswoman tweeted late Monday. “I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina.”