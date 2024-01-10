Bloomberg sources claim that Italian PM wants to negotiate with Orbán on support for Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is trying to negotiate with her Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán to stop slowing down decisions in support of Ukraine in the European Union and improve relations with Kyiv.

Source: Bloomberg citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Bloomberg sources, Meloni offers Orbán’s Fidesz party to join the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) before the upcoming European Parliament elections.

In order for Fidesz to join the ECR, the Italian prime minister wants Orbán to change his approach in regard to Ukraine's aspirations for EU membership and reset relations with Kyiv.

Discussions between representatives of the leaders of Italy and Hungary "have taken place at various levels and no decision has been taken," writes Bloomberg.

Meloni's interest is to strengthen the representation of the ECR (which includes her party Brothers of Italy) in the European Parliament of the new convocation against the background of a general increase in the ratings of the right-wings. The group currently has 62 MEPs, or 8.26%.

With the European Conservatives and Reformists, the more extreme right of the Identity and Democracy group, as well as the centre-right European People's Party, from which Fidesz left in 2021, will compete for electoral sympathies.

Meloni previously said that she had not yet decided to run for the European Parliament, citing "irreconcilable differences" between her right-wing Brothers of Italy party and the Alternative for Germany.

