Bloomberg Spent $200 Million and Isn’t on Track to Score a Single Delegate

Michael Bloomberg has all the money. But he may not have the math.

Just eight weeks out from Super Tuesday, the richest trove of delegates on the primary calendar, the billionaire Democrat is not on track to pick up a single one—despite dropping gobs of cash and saturating the airwaves—internal polling data shared exclusively with The Daily Beast from a rival presidential campaign reveals.

The Democratic National Committee’s primary rules stipulate that a candidate must win 15 percent of the vote statewide or 15 percent by any congressional district in order to collect any delegates. Internal models do not show Bloomberg above 10 percent in any of the first four early voting states—Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, where he is intentionally ceding by bypassing campaigning there–or any district in the 15 delegate-rich states set to vote on March 3.

“Based on polling I’ve seen, both public and private, Bloomberg isn’t on track to pick up a single delegate on the Super Tuesday states, even places he’s got endorsements,” one unattached top strategist familiar with the delegate process told The Daily Beast. “Not nearly enough to get to 15 percent right now.”

The internal models are particularly problematic given that Bloomberg’s unconventional primary strategy rests on a strong Super Tuesday showing. Having decided to opt out of competing in the first four states—a tactic none of his rivals have used—his campaign is strategizing around the March 3 event’s potential to kick off a wave of successes that will ultimately translate into a win for the Democratic nomination. Flooding the airwaves with ads and investing heavily in staffers, including top operatives in key states, have factored largely into the campaign's calculus for winning large amounts of the delegates up for grabs on that day.

On the first Tuesday in March, California and Texas, the most populous states in the country, will hold their primaries, in which over a third of the population is expected to vote. California, where three candidates—former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)—are neck and neck, will award the day’s top haul of nearly 500 delegates.

Internal polling shared with The Daily Beast shows those three candidates hitting the threshold in many of the Golden State’s 53 districts. Biden qualifies for all of them, while Sanders qualifies for 52 and Warren for 34. Bloomberg, who has spent hundreds of millions of dollars since launching his campaign in November, currently does not qualify for a single district, according to internal modeling.

“It’s hard for me to take that seriously,” a source in Bloomberg-world told The Daily Beast when briefed on the data.

Dave Jacobson, a Democratic media consultant based in Los Angeles, said Bloomberg is building an unprecedented state apparatus, hiring top political hands like Chris Myers, the former executive director of the state’s Democratic Party. “He’s got a lot of high-profile people who he’s brought into the fold,” he said. “It’s unclear what kind of impact that will have.”

Still, Jacobson and multiple other unaffiliated strategists pointed to the momentum boost of the earlier states having a potentially disproportionate impact on how California Democrats will vote, with perceived electability playing a part of that.

“You’re going to have the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, and I think the dynamics and results of those early states will do more to inform who is going to be successful in California than anything else,” he said.

In Minnesota, another Super Tuesday state, two candidates currently qualify for all of the state’s eight districts: Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who enjoys a home state advantage there. In addition, using the same metrics, Sanders and Warren each currently qualify for half of the total districts, at four. Sanders handily won the caucus in 2016, sweeping the state with 62 percent over Hillary Clinton’s 38 percent of the vote.

Bloomberg’s current standing there also remains tenuous: zero qualified districts to date, the data shows.

“It doesn’t seem like he’s going to rack up the delegates he needs,” Ken Martin, Minnesota’s Democratic state party chairman and a member of the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, which is responsible for delegate regulations, told The Daily Beast when presented with a summary of the findings.