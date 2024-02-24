Bloomberg on split between Western and Eastern Europe over insufficient aid to Ukraine

According to Bloomberg, the dispute over the EU's failure to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine on time has become evidence of a deeper split between Western and Eastern Europe.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg's article based on interviews with European officials on condition of anonymity

Details: European diplomats interviewed by the agency believe that if Russia does win the war in Ukraine, "Western Europe will not be forgiven" and will no longer be trusted, and the entire project of European integration may be at risk.

One of the reasons is the categorical position of several Western European countries on finding sources of artillery shells for Ukraine. France is actively insisting that the relevant investments should remain only within the EU, which has already slowed down the supply of shells.

Additionally, Cyprus and Greece are opposed to purchasing shells from Türkiye for geopolitical reasons. For Eastern European states, this shows that "the West doesn't seem to get the urgency," one Bloomberg source said.

One European official said that if Russia were to win, his country would no longer buy weapons from France and would instead develop defence partnerships with the US, the UK and Ukraine because they are more reliable allies.

Eastern European states also have claims against Germany. Although nominally one of the largest donors of military and financial aid to Ukraine, the German government's position on the supply of long-range Taurus missiles is causing irritation in capitals east of Berlin.

Eastern Europe's distrust of Western Europe is also evident in the search for a new NATO secretary general. Although most members support the candidacy of Mark Rutte, his lack of communication with Eastern European states has prompted the nomination of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Background: Support for Ukraine among Europeans remains broad, but almost two years after the full-scale invasion, only 10% believe Ukraine can defeat Russia.

