How Bloomberg Won First Race as Billionaire Underdog

Michael R. Bloomberg was not entirely picky.

By the late 1990s, financially megasecure and professionally restless, the billionaire businessman had told friends that four jobs on earth could tempt him away from his company: president of the United States, secretary-general of the United Nations, president of the World Bank and mayor of New York.

And several months before Bloomberg announced his 2001 bid to fill the looming vacancy at City Hall, some of those friends were worried about him. One of them, Sen. John McCain, sent word to the sitting mayor, Rudy Giuliani, asking him to talk Bloomberg through the grim realities of what even some aides viewed as an electoral suicide mission.

Giuliani agreed. “You’re going to lose,” he told Bloomberg flatly during a meeting at the mayoral residence, Gracie Mansion. This position was sensible. Bloomberg, a rhetorically challenged political newcomer and longtime Democrat, would be running as a Republican in a Democratic town that had grown weary of its Republican incumbent.

The warning was of no use. Bloomberg had been paying people for months to explain these risks to him. “The next morning,” he often said privately, imagining the day after a defeat, “I’m still better off than the next guy.”

He entered the race in June, three months before the Republican primary, appearing so stiff at an introductory news conference that a reporter had to instruct him on how to proceed. “That’s not going to stop, no matter what I do?” Bloomberg asked anxiously as cameras clicked.

He never improved much as a candidate. By January, he was mayor anyway.

Nearly two decades later, as Bloomberg plots an unconventional path to the Democratic presidential nomination, allies see his first mayoral run as proof of concept. It was the race that demonstrated, to Bloomberg and to those who might doubt him, that an inelegant campaigner with bottomless resources, party agnosticism and a heap of political baggage could prevail.

Then as now, he was prepared to spend whatever it took — some $70 million in 2001, a figure he is expected to greatly surpass in 2020 — to burnish his name and bury his opponents. Then as now, those urging him to reconsider were brushed aside.

Yet a review of the 2001 race, drawn from dozens of interviews with aides, advisers and adversaries, makes plain that Bloomberg’s political origin story owes to almost supernaturally improbable conditions — a blend of searing tragedy, canny check-writing and a string of flukes so politically fortuitous that his Democratic rival began wondering if the New York Yankees were conspiring against him. (The team’s World Series appearance that fall, stretching a full seven games and extending into November for the first time in history, allowed Bloomberg’s final advertising blitz to be broadcast before an outsize local audience just before Election Day.)

By far most significant, the shock of the Sept. 11 attacks conferred instant resonance upon Bloomberg’s message of steady-handed management, which had stirred limited enthusiasm initially. “On September 10th, 2001, the city was doing well. There was no compelling need for an outsider,” said Edward Skyler, a campaign aide in 2001 who became one of Bloomberg’s deputy mayors. “A career politician would do fine on September 10th.”

In a flash, the October endorsement from Giuliani, the lame-duck leader suddenly elevated to temporary political deity, also became the highest of municipal blessings.

To this day, Bloomberg, 77, is sensitive to any suggestion that he took office as an accidental mayor. Bloomberg has long insisted to associates that he triumphed primarily because of the unpopularity of the Democratic nominee, Mark Green, a liberal former public advocate. But even admirers attribute his success in large measure to the attacks, Giuliani’s support and a racially divisive Democratic primary.

Veterans of the race tend to say that there were two campaigns in 2001: before the 11th and after.

“He got the benefit of the doubt in that moment that he wouldn’t have gotten,” said Randi Weingarten, the teachers’ union leader, with whom Bloomberg met repeatedly as he explored a run.

And so, too, it seems, were there two Bloombergs: the one who decided he might like to be mayor and saw no harm in trying — and the one, 18 years out, disinclined to remember a world where he almost never was.