Bloomer felon to serve four years prison for possessing guns

Jul. 22—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man who is a convicted felon has been ordered to serve a four-year prison sentence after authorities discovered 49 guns at his residence in April 2021.

Leonard D. Peil, 48, 1112 16th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to five counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Peil had been incarcerated since his arrest and held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Judge Ben Lane ordered four years of prison and four years of extended supervision. Peil was given credit for 455 days he has already served since his arrest. He also must pay $2,590 in court costs and fines, must submit a DNA sample, and was ordered to not take possession of any more guns.

According to the police report, an eye witness told police that Peil had purchased parts to make AR-15-style firearms on the Internet and later assembled as a complete firearm. These purchases allowed him to circumvent a background check.

When officers searched Peil's home on April 21, 2021, they found the guns, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and $30,200 in cash. The guns included an AR-15, a Savage, a Remington, a Winchester, a Browning, a Sig Sauer, a Hi-Point, a Ruger, a Smith & Wesson and a Taurus firearm. They also found a bulletproof vest and a gas mask.

The Bloomer Police Department, Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in performing the search warrant.

Court records show Peil was convicted of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and impersonating a police officer — both felonies — in 1993, and he served two years in prison and nine months in jail. He was convicted of seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in 2009 and served another year in jail on that offense. By state law, felons cannot possess firearms.

Peil's trial, which was slated to begin Aug. 24, has been canceled.