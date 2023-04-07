Bloomer man convicted in fatal drug overdose case

Apr. 6—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man was convicted Thursday for his role in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019.

Dylan E. Henderson, 30, 1423 X-Ray St., pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide involving the delivery of drugs. Henderson and his accomplice, Zachary W. Dietrich, 31, of Thorp, have been convicted of providing drugs that led to the death of Carissa R. Kasmeirski. In November, Dietrich was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in Kasmeirski's death.

Judge James Isaacson set sentencing for June 19, which was the date of the trial in this matter.

"Mr. Henderson, these are very serious matters, very serious charges, very serious penalties," Isaacson said to Henderson. Isaacson said he was ordering a pre-sentence investigation to learn more about him before making a ruling on the length of a sentence.

Several people attended the hearing Thursday. Isaacson thanked them for appearing, but he asked them to return for the sentencing hearing to speak on what should be the proper length of Henderson's incarceration.

Henderson is already incarcerated on a separate drug overdose death case near Wausau. Last fall Marathon County Judge Gregory Stasser ordered six years of prison for Henderson, followed by nine years of extended supervision. However, Henderson was given jail credit for 1,047 days already served, so he has less than three years remaining.

In the Marathon County case, a 27-year-old man, identified only as D.J.D. in court records, from the town of Texas (located halfway between Wausau and Merrill) drove to Chippewa Falls to purchase heroin from Henderson in November 2018. They met at a gas station in downtown Chippewa Falls.

According to that criminal complaint, police were able to obtain a warrant for communications between D.J.D. and Henderson that occurred Nov. 26, 2018. The Facebook message exchange shows them agree on a price for drugs, and where they would meet. D.J.D. returned home, and his body was found in his home in the morning of Nov. 27, 2018, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police located heroin in a baggie on his body. A toxicology report would later determine he died of a mix of heroin and fentanyl.

Story continues

In the Chippewa County Case, Breana J. Heuer, 24, of Cadott and Henderson provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019. Dietrich shared those drugs with Kasmeirski, who died the following day from an overdose at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek. Kasmeirski had stopped breathing; a coroner arrived and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later after Kasmeirski's death, which confirmed she died from using meth.

Dietrich told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from Heuer at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.

Police had performed a search warrant of Henderson's Bloomer home in July 2019 and located heroin.

In May 2020, Judge Steve Cray sentenced Heuer to 3 1/2 years in prison and three years of extended supervision for her role in Kasmeirski's death. During her court proceedings, Heuer admitted to police that Henderson provided the drugs. Police checked Henderson's DNA, and it matched what was found on a baggie at the scene.