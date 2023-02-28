Bloomer man jailed after fight involving a gun

Feb. 27—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man who pointed a firearm at another person during a fight has been ordered to serve a 30-day jail sentence.

Austin B. Gonzales, 23, 1901 Zera St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to battery and possession of marijuana. Other charges including intentionally pointing a firearm at another person, possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping were read-in and dismissed.

Judge Ben Lane ordered Gonzales to report to the jail no later than April 21 to begin serving his sentence. Lane also placed Gonzales on probation for three years. While on probation, Gonzales must maintain absolute sobriety.

Gonzales also entered a plea to possession of narcotics with the intent to deliver; however, Lane did not accept that plea at this time and gave a deferred prosecution.

According to the criminal complaint, a Bloomer police officer was sent to a home Dec. 18 in the 1600 block of 16th Ave. after a call of an assault.

The victim told police a neighbor had assaulted him and pointed a gun at him. According to an eyewitness, Gonzales hit the victim multiple times, and pushed him into the snow. Gonzales then entered a nearby apartment and got a gun, went back outside, and pointed it at the victim.

The officer took photos of the injuries sustained by the victim.

The officer located Gonzales, who admitted he got into a fight with the victim; he also admitted he had been consuming alcohol. Gonzales was then arrested.

Gonzales told the officer that the gun, which belonged to his friend, had "misfired" while his friend was holding it. The gun is a 9 mm.

"Gonzales stated that they thought the gun was unloaded," the complaint reads. "Gonzales then had me look at his right pants leg, where you can see that it was ripped by something. Gonzales stated that was from the misfire."

The officer checked Gonzales' leg, but he was uninjured. Gonzales said the bullet went into the deck.

"Gonzales stated that it, the bullet, just grazed him and that he is lucky," the report states.

At the jail, law enforcement found a baggie with two white pills concealed in one of Gonzales' shoes.