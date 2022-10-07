Bloomer man who provided drugs in overdose death sentenced to prison

Oct. 7—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man who sold drugs in Chippewa Falls to a rural Wausau man, who later died of an overdose, has been sentenced to serve six years in prison.

Dylan E. Henderson, 29, 1423 X-Ray St., was convicted in Marathon County Court of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs. Judge Gregory Strasser ordered six years of prison, along with nine years of extended supervision. However, Henderson was given jail credit for 1,047 days already served, so he has roughly three years remaining.

This sentence was for one of two drug overdose death cases where Henderson is accused of selling drugs to a person who later died. A trial in Chippewa County Court is slated for later this month.

In the Marathon County case, a 27-year-old man, identified only as D.J.D. in court records, from the town of Texas (located halfway between Wausau and Merrill) drove to Chippewa Falls to purchase heroin from Henderson in November 2018. They met at a gas station in downtown Chippewa Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, police were able to obtain a warrant for communications between D.J.D. and Henderson that occurred Nov. 26, 2018. The Facebook message exchange shows them agree on a price for drugs, and where they would meet. D.J.D. returned home, and his body was found in his home in the morning of Nov. 27, 2018, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police located heroin in a baggie on his body. A toxicology report would later determine he died of a mix of heroin and fentanyl.

Henderson is also accused of providing drugs to Carissa R. Kasmeirski of Holcombe, who died in March 2019. He is charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacturing amphetamines and bail jumping. He entered a not guilty plea in May 2021. His trial is slated to begin Oct. 25.

Henderson and his accomplice, 31-year-old Zachary W. Dietrich of Thorp, are accused of providing drugs that led to Kasmeirski's death. Dietrich pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide in June; he's slated to be sentenced Nov. 7.

According to police reports, Breana J. Heuer, 24, of Cadott and Henderson provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019, and Dietrich shared those drugs with Kasmeirski, who died the following day from an overdose at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek. A coroner had pronounced her deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days after Kasmeirski's death, which confirmed she died from using meth.

Dietrich told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from Heuer at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.

In May 2020, Judge Steve Cray sentenced Heuer to 3 1/2 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision for her role in Kasmeirski's death.