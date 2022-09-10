Bloomer school staff member convicted of sex with a student

Sep. 10—BLOOMER — A former Bloomer school district employee accused of having sex with a 16-year-old female student pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor-level charge of sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older.

Noah R. Lane, 23, 714 Thompson St., was charged in August 2021 with two counts of sex assault of a student by school staff in Chippewa County Court. The criminal complaint states that Noah Lane had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Bloomer business in December 2020.

Noah Lane did plead guilty to one count of sex assault of a student by school staff, but as part of the plea agreement, Judge Ben Lane did not accept the plea at this time. Noah Lane must comply with terms of the agreement for the next five years, or Judge Lane can accept that plea and sentence him for it.

Noah Lane was present but didn't speak in court other than to enter his plea. He remains free on bond at this time. As part of a plea agreement, Noah Lane will not be sentenced until December, and both parties are free to argue the length of any jail sentence, with the district attorney's office likely to request 90 days in jail, said defense attorney Aaron Nelson. If a jail sentence is ordered, Nelson said he will be requesting Huber work release privileges.

The two parties also will argue at sentencing if Noah Lane must register as a sex offender. Lane then set sentencing for Dec. 5.

No victims were present in the courtroom. Victim witness coordinator Sherrie Dachel informed Judge Lane that the victim plans to speak at the sentencing.

At the time of the arrest, Noah Lane was a special education paraprofessional in the Bloomer Middle School.

Bloomer Police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer said one of his officers handled the investigation. His office was tipped off on an anonymous tip line, and there were two possible victims. When Noah Lane was interviewed, he admitted to sex with one of the juveniles.

Chippewa County assistant district attorney Scott Zehr said the investigation shows Lane also sent sexually explicit materials to the juveniles. Zehr said the victims are students at the high school.

Bloomer schools Superintendent Brian Misfeldt said Noah Lane was hired in fall 2018 and passed a background investigation. Lane was immediately suspended when the arrest occurred, and his contract was not renewed for the 2021-22 school year, Misfeldt said.