Bloomer school staff member pleads not guilty to sex with minor

Jun. 22—BLOOMER — A former Bloomer school district employee accused of having sex with a 16-year-old female pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of sex assault of a student by school staff.

Noah R. Lane, 23, 714 Thompson St., was charged in Chippewa County Court in August. The criminal complaint states that Lane had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Bloomer business in December 2020.

Lane appeared via video for Tuesday's hearing. He posted a $1,000 cash bond after he was arrested in July. As terms of his probation, he cannot have contact with the victim, her family, or her residence. He also cannot have any contact with any juveniles, or be near schools when juveniles are present.

Chippewa County Judge Ben Lane set another hearing for Sept. 9; no trial dates have been set. Lane remains free on bond at this time.

At the time of the arrest, Lane was a special education paraprofessional in the Bloomer Middle School.

Bloomer Police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer said one of his officers handled the investigation. His office was tipped off on an anonymous tip line, and there were two possible victims. When Lane was interviewed, he admitted to sex with one of the juveniles.

Chippewa County assistant district attorney Scott Zehr said the investigation shows Lane also sent sexually explicit materials to the juveniles. Zehr said the victims are students at the high school.

Bloomer schools Superintendent Brian Misfeldt said Lane was hired in fall 2018 and passed a background investigation. Lane was immediately suspended when the arrest occurred, and his contract was not renewed for the 2021-22 school year, Misfeldt said Tuesday.