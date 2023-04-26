Bloomer woman charged with physical assault of two-year-old child

Apr. 25—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer woman has been charged with physically assaulting a 2 1/2-year-old child at a daycare center.

Lyndcey D. Jordheim, 29, 13914 40th St., has been charged in Chippewa County Court with child abuse-intentionally causing harm and substantial abuse-intentional bodily harm. Both charges have a modifier of physical abuse of a child by a child care provider. Judge Ben Lane released Jordheim on a signature bond. She will return to court May 9.

According to the criminal complaint, officials from the Chippewa County Department of Human Services went to Spots and Stripes Learning Center in Bloomer on March 27 for a report of child abuse. The incident had occurred a week earlier, on March 20, involving Jordheim. Owners of the daycare showed a video to the DHS officials.

In the video, Jordheim is seen "forcefully dropping a child" about six to eight inches to the ground, and when the child landed on its butt, the child "fell back striking his head on a metal door frame."

One of the daycare owners said the child, who has a October 2020 birth date, "suffered a laceration to the back of his scalp and was bleeding." The child was taken to a clinic in Bloomer, where the laceration had to be glued shut.

After the daycare owners watched the video, Jordheim was fired. They said they had warned her previously about her temper.

When an officer interviewed Jordheim, she admitted she was stressed about an unrelated personal issue and when she went to set the boy down, "she didn't realize she did it so hard." The officer asked her if she felt she did anything wrong, and she replied "I honestly don't remember, everything went dark."

As terms of her release, Jordheim cannot have any contact with the child or his family, and also no contact with any juveniles except her own children.