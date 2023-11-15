Bloomfield man arrested after alleged armed robbery attempt during bike sale in Wallington

A Bloomfield man is under arrest after allegedly pulling a gun on five underage victims during a Facebook Marketplace bike sale in a Wallington park, officials said.

Cristopher Pacheco-Rosario, 19, is facing armed robbery, aggravated assault and gun charges after being arrested on Monday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced.

On Oct. 24 at 6:25 p.m., Wallington police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Samuel Nelkin County Park and discovered that five juveniles had a arranged a bicycle purchase through Facebook Marketplace at the park, prosecutors said.

"The suspect arrived at the park on a bicycle, brandished a firearm and attempted to rob the victims, who all fled on foot," stated Prosecutor Mark Musella in a release.

A joint investigation by the Wallington Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office led them to Pacheco-Rosario, who had been arrested Monday by the Bloomfield Police Department on unrelated charges.

More: No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

How to buy safely on Facebook Marketplace

While garage sales are still going strong, many people opt to use Facebook Marketplace, Craig's List or other online sites to buy used items. Here are some tips to help for a smooth transaction and keep you safe.

Many North Jersey police departments offer "safe exchange zones" to complete in-person transactions, such as Closter, Kinnelon, Wyckoff, North Bergen, Lyndhurst and Allendale. Check with your local police to see if they offer a place. While the police will not get involved in the sale itself, the area is usually monitored by surveillance cameras.

Do not share your personal information, such as your address, Facebook Marketplace warns.

Check the seller's profile. Sites often offer ratings and reviews from other buyers.

Arrange to meet in a well-lit, public place and do not change the meeting location, Facebook says.

Do not carry excessive amounts of cash to the meeting location.

Share your meeting location with a trusted person and use your phone's location services to share your location with a friend.

Or bring a friend along for the meeting.

Check out the item being sold thoroughly before completing the purchase.

If you suspect something suspicious, report the seller to the website's admins.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bloomfield NJ Man arrested for alleged robbery in Wallington