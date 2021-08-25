Bloomfield man avoids prison in robbery of marijuana dealer in Windsor

Aug. 25—A Bloomfield man this week pleaded guilty to a reduced charge — and received a sentence without immediate prison time — in the robbery of a marijuana dealer in Windsor last year, during which the dealer was repeatedly pistol whipped and suffered a seizure.

The man who received the plea deal — Dalton Gordon, 22, who told police when he was arrested that he was a cook in the Army National Guard — wasn't accused of showing a gun during the robbery on Feb. 28, 2020, or of pistol whipping the victim.

But Gordon was in the car with two men the dealer accused of robbing and pistol whipping him. The dealer told police Gordon got out of the car's front seat and opened a rear door just before the other two men pointed guns at him.

Gordon pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court on Monday to conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery and was put on probation for two years, with the possibility of up to six years in prison if he violates release conditions, records show.

The original charges against Gordon included conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

Gordon's lawyer, Brian D. Russell, declined to comment on the case Tuesday, other than to say that Gordon entered a straight guilty plea, in which he admitted guilt rather than using a legal mechanism that could have enabled him to avoid doing so.

Still facing charges in the case is Kilam Malik Harris, who is in his early 20s and has listed an address on Deerfield Avenue in Windsor. The dealer identified Harris as a passenger in the car who pulled a gun from his waistband, "racked" the slide, and pointed it at him, according to an affidavit by Windsor police Officer Michael Tustin.

The dealer told police he tried to grab his marijuana and cellphone from Harris and the driver of the car and tried to grab the gun from Harris, who responded by hitting him in the head with the gun several times.

Harris is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and sixth-degree larceny. He is free on $50,000 bond and is next due Oct. 22 in Hartford Superior Court.

Tustin's affidavit identifies the driver of the car, whom the dealer accused of pointing a handgun at him during the incident and pistol whipping him while forcibly removing him from the car near the intersection of Sunnyfield Drive and Robin Road.

But online state judicial records don't show whether that suspect has been charged in the case. The suspect has a 2020 criminal case pending in Hartford Superior Court, but most information on the case is sealed from public view, probably indicating that they've at least applied for admission to a pretrial diversion program.

Police learned of the incident through a 911 call on Feb. 28, 2020, and found the victim near the Sunnyfield Drive-Robin Road intersection with a bleeding cut over his right eye and swollen, bruised areas on his head, Tustin reported.

The officer went on to describe the following: The victim said he was at home when he got a call from some friends who wanted to buy marijuana from him. They arrived at his house, and he got in the back seat of their car, recognizing the three occupants from Windsor High School.

The victim said he handed Harris and the driver each an ounce of marijuana. After about 10 minutes, the victim said, Gordon got out of the front passenger seat and opened a rear door of the car, which was when the other two pointed guns at him.

The victim told police he had a seizure after being thrown out of the car at the end of the robbery. He said he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash several years earlier which resulted in a plastic plate being inserted in his head.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.